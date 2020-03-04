Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Squid Market By Import, Export, Production, Consumption, Products, Value Chain Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Worldwide demand for squid has increased due to its high nutritional content. As a food source, squid is a vital source of protein, high vitamin, and mineral content and healthy fats. The unique biology of Squid Market requires a different management approach than other fisheries. Squid Market exhibit very fast growth and short life spans. Squid play an essential role as a mid-tropic level species, in which they transfer energy to the food chain.



Healthy eating trends and growing health awareness increases the demand for fish and seafood. The potential impacts of climate change inshore squid and rising squid prices are the main hurdles to this market. According to the research, Global Squid Market will be more than US$ 11.6 Billion by the end of year 2025.



The world market size of squid mainly focuses on key regions like the United States, European Union, China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. The boom in squid will have interesting consequences both for their ecosystem and for human society. Spain was the fourth largest importer of squid in the world. Spain not only has the largest Squid processing industry in Europe but also has a high per capita consumption and a high per capita expenditure on Squid products.



Asian countries continued to demand more squid and could divert supplies globally. China and Japan are the leading importers in the Asian region, and they are looking for other squid suppliers. Imports of Squid by the world's nations have also increased dramatically, and total imports of squid is increasing year on year with Indonesia, Spain, and the United States of America are the leading suppliers. Consequently, squid supplies may be very tight in the coming years due to high prices.



Frozen squid is popular in southern European markets such as Spain and Italy. Imports are dominated by prepaid squid and almost every market in South East Asia has increased its imports in recent years. Major shares of domestic landings in Japan, China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are also marketed locally as fresh, mainly squid products.



Spain is the Biggest Importer of Squid by Market



In this report, we have covered complete insight into major global import countries of squid. Spain is the largest consumer and importer of squid globally. We have covered five main countries likes Spain, Japan, Italy, China, Republic Of Korea and Others.



Thailand is a big Exporter of Squid



In this report, we have complete insight on major global exporter countries market of squid. Thailand is the big squid exporter. We have covered five countries in the report these are China, India, Spain, Peru, Thailand, and Others.



China is one the biggest Exporter of Squid by Volume



In this report, we have studied the major global exporter countries by Volume of squid. We have covered four Countries in the report that are China, India, Spain, Peru and Others. China is one of the largest squid exporters by Volume.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Growth Driver

4.2 Key Challenges



5. Global Squid Market & Volume

5.1 Import

5.1.1 Market

5.1.2 Volume

5.2 Export

5.2.1 Market

5.2.2 Volume



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Importing Countries

6.2 Exporting Countries



7. Volume Share Analysis

7.1 Importing Countries

7.2 Exporting Countries



8. Global Squid Market by Importing Countries

8.1 Spain

8.1.1 Frozen

8.1.2 Fresh

8.1.3 Prepared

8.2 Italy

8.2.1 Frozen

8.2.2 Fresh

8.2.3 Prepared

8.3 China

8.3.1 Frozen

8.3.2 Fresh

8.3.3 Prepared

8.4 Japan

8.4.1 Frozen

8.4.2 Fresh

8.4.3 Prepared

8.5 Republic of Korea

8.5.1 Frozen

8.5.2 Fresh

8.5.3 Prepared

8.6 Other Countries

8.6.1 Frozen

8.6.2 Fresh

8.6.3 Prepared



9. Global Squid Volume by Importing Countries

9.1 Spain

9.2 Italy

9.3 China

9.4 Japan

9.5 Others



10. Global Squid Market & Volume by Exporting Countries

10.1 Spain

10.1.1 Frozen

10.1.2 Fresh

10.13 Prepared

10.2 Peru

10.2.1 Frozen

10.2.2 Fresh

10.2.3 Prepared

10.3 China

10.3.1 Frozen

10.3.2 Fresh

10.3.3 Prepared

10.4 India

10.4.1 Frozen

10.4.2 Fresh

10.4.3 Prepared

10.5 Thailand

10.5.1 Frozen

10.5.2 Fresh

10.5.3 Prepared

10.6 Other Countries

10.6.1 Frozen

10.6.2 Fresh

10.6.3 Prepared



11. Global Squid Volume by Exporting Countries

11.1 Spain

11.2 Peru

11.3 China

11.4 India

11.5 Others



12. Supply Chain Analysis



