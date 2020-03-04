Dallas, Texas, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Flocculants and Coagulants Market by Type (Flocculants {Anionic Flocculants, Non-ionic Flocculants, Cationic Flocculants}, Coagulants {Inorganic Coagulants, Organic Coagulants}), End User (Water and Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Others) and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global flocculants and coagulants market was valued at USD 10.6 Billion in 2018, owing to the growing water and wastewater treatment activities all over the world. Flocculants and Coagulants are specialty chemicals widely used for water treatment, solids removal, water clarification, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering. Coagulants are organic and inorganic charged molecules which are used for neutralizing charged particles during water treatment. Flocculants are compounds with long chains and are mostly used for chemically augmenting primary treatment to decrease suspended solids and organic masses from primary clarifiers.

The global flocculants and coagulants market report assesses the market scenario and provides insights on the demand for the period 2015 to 2025. The report throws light on the historic trends from 2015 to 2018 and provides the market forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report also analyzes the current status and future market prospects of the flocculants and coagulants industry at a global, regional and country level. In this study, the flocculants and coagulants market is segmented by type, end-users, and geography. The report analyzes a wide range of quantitative and qualitative factors of the global flocculants and coagulants industry and provides the market outlook for growth drivers, growth restraints and current industry trends. Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth valuation of flocculants and coagulants industry’s competitive landscape, with global and as well as regional players operating in the market.

The major players of global flocculants and coagulants market include BASF SE, Ecolab, Solvay, SNF Floerger, ChemTreat, Inc., Kemira, SUEZ, Thermax Global, Glen Farrow UK Ltd., Tramfloc, Inc., and others.

Based on type, the market is categorized into flocculants and coagulants. Increase in demand for water in irrigation, agricultural and urban use leading to contamination of ground as well as surface water, impacts of climatic changes mainly resulting from the drought-like condition, inadequate control and monitoring of aquifers and energy extractions techniques like hydraulic fracturing and coal-bed methane are contributing towards the flocculants and coagulants market growth during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas, mining, pulp & paper, and others. Significant growth of various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, food and oil & gas is projected to propel the demand of flocculants and coagulants over the next few years.

Growing industrialization, increasing population coupled with the snowballing demand for efficient quality water for daily domestic usage and drinking in developing economies such as India and China, are some of the aspects driving the end-use industries in the flocculants and coagulants market over the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global flocculants and coagulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central & South America. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6% over the forecast period. Due to an increase in population, people have less access to clean drinking water, especially in rural areas. In rural areas, the water supply is scarce and groundwater is majorly used in all activities in countries such as India, Indonesia, and other developing economies. Growing contamination of natural resources is due to the high disposition of industrial wastewater in rivers and other water bodies are expected to drive large investment in water reuse and water treatment activities, which is anticipated to drive the flocculants and coagulants market over the forecast period.

