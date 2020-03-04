Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Assist Devices Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019-2025.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the cardiac assist devices market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2019-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of challenges and investment opportunities in the industry.

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the cardiac assist devices market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

The cardiac assist devices market is expected to observe significant growth on account of the growing incidence of congestive heart failures worldwide, especially in the geriatric population. With increased awareness of heart failures among patients and the availability of advanced treatment options, the market is likely to witness growth during the forecast period.



The emergence of next-generation cardiac assist devices is expected to fuel industry growth during the forecast period. The industry has witnessed the launch of several advanced and innovative heart assist devices with major changes in product designs and material usage. The introduction of less invasive devices by surgeons to perform left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) implant surgeries efficiently is leading to promising post-surgical outcomes.



Moreover, the global cardiac assist devices market is likely to grow during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements, new product approvals, increasing elderly population, improvements in reimbursement policies for heart failures, and associated comorbidities. Vendors are likely to focus on addressing unmet patient need as the demands for innovative cardiac assist devices is growing due to promising clinical outcomes, thereby increasing opportunities for vendors.



Global Cardiac Assist Devices Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by Application, Products, End-users, and Geography.

The application of bridge to transplant (BTT) is enhancing the quality of life and survival chances of patients. The segment is expected to grow steadily due to advances in technology. The entry of advanced and innovative products from first-generation pulsatile flow cardiac assist devices to third-generation continuous flow devices is immensely influencing market growth prospects. However, the segment is likely to witness a decline during the forecast due to the increasing usage of cardiac assist devices as a destination therapy for treating advanced heart failure.



Left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) are predominantly used to bridge to transplant and destination therapy compared to other devices. The usage of LVAD has significantly improved the survival rate among patients undergoing heart transplantation. The application of LVADs in patients requiring cardiac support for longer duration enhances the quality of life and survival chances. These factors are likely to influence patients to prefer LVAD implants, thereby bolstering the demand for LVADs.



Intra-aortic balloon pumps (IABP) are considered to be the first line of treatment, especially in low and middle-income countries, and help treat the patient at critical stages. The segment is expected to grow due to several surgeons recommending IABP for treating advanced heart failures. IABPs provide safer use and earlier intervention to provide hemodynamic support and has minimal complications than other cardiac assist devices.



The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as the number of hospitals offering cardiac care is relatively high than in other healthcare settings. Patients prefer undergoing advanced heart failure treatment in hospitals due to their convenient locations and ease of accessibility. Moreover, the aging population and shortage of heart donors are other major factors likely to drive the segment growth.



Specialty cardiac centers (SSCs) are solely dedicated to treating patients suffering from several CVDs, such as vascular stenosis and heart failure. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the availability of sophisticated infrastructure related to the diagnosis and high-quality treatment of CVDs in standalone cardiology centers.

Insights by Geography



The North American market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to favorable patient demographics, availability of skilled surgeons, and favorable reimbursement coverage. The increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes, coupled with the aging population, has increased heart failures, which are expected to bolster the market. In Europe, the market is likely to grow because of the increasing geriatric population with heart diseases and high awareness of the advantages of cardiac assist devices.

Further, increased government investments for such devices are likely to boost industry growth. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries in the region as they invest the highest in R&D activities than other European countries. The APAC market is expected to grow at a moderate rate due to the increased healthcare expenditure, coupled with a high prevalence of CVDs. Favorable government policies and increased vendor initiatives in spreading awareness of stents are the other primary factors likely to influence the industry.



Insights by Vendors



The global cardiac assist devices market is highly consolidated with major players accounting for a significant share of the industry. However, there are considerable growth opportunities for new entrants. Several investigational and small med-tech companies are expected to offer innovative products and technologies. The leading players are focusing on implementing several strategies such as product launches and approvals, acquisitions, and an increase in R&D investment to enhance their market share.

Moreover, they focus on expansion in existing and new industries to cater to the needs of growing customer base, widen their product portfolios, and boost their production capabilities to gain traction from end-users. Leading players are likely to dominate the industry on account of their strong presence and surgeons' endorsement for their products due to the availability of abundant clinical data and efficacy.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Cardiac Assist Devices



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Growing Global Prevalence/Incidence of Heart Failure

8.1.2 Shortage of Donor Hearts & Increasing Patient Waiting List for Heart Transplantation

8.1.3 Growing Demand for Shared Care Centers & Their Importance Post-LVAD

8.2 Market Restraints

8.2.1 High Cost of Cardiac Assist Devices

8.2.2 Stringent & Time-consuming Regulatory Approvals

8.2.3 Complications & Risks Associated with Cardiac Assist Devices

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Technological Advancements

8.3.2 Promising Investigational Cardiac Assist Devices

8.3.3 New Product Approvals and Line Extensions for Existing Commercial Cardiac Assist Devices



9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 Product

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview



11 Ventricular Assist Devices

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Ventricular Assist Devices Market Segmentation by Product

11.4 Left-Ventricular Assist Devices

11.5 Other Ventricular Assist Devices



12 Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Therapy Devices

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast



13 Total Artificial Heart

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Bridge to Transplantation (BTT)

14.4 Destination Therapy (DT)

14.5 Other Applications



15 End-users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.4 Specialty Cardiac Centers



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Overview



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East and Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Analysis

22.2.1 Ventricular Assist Devices

22.2.2 IABP

22.2.3 Total Artificial Heart



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 Abbott

23.2 Medtronic



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 Abiomed

24.2 Berlin Heart

24.3 Getinge

24.4 Syncardia

24.5 Teleflex

24.6 Zeon Medical

24.7 Tokai Medical Products

24.8 SENKO Medical Instrument

24.9 Insightra Medical

24.10 Reliantheart

24.11 Pulsecath

24.12 Jarvik Heart



