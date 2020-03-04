Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) industry with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development.

Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products. CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects.



These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs.

Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:

Ballpoint pen ink gels

Adult deodorizing products

Audio equipment

Hygiene wipes and other products

Footwear

Cosmetics

Food additives

Packaging additives

Concrete additives

Automotive composites

Report contents include:

Demand for CNF in Japan

In-depth details on CNF production processes, materials development and products

Production capacities for cellulose nanofiber in Japan

End user markets in Japan

Trends in cellulose nanofiber in Japan

In-depth profiles of 54 CNF producers and product developers in Japan

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth

Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Why Cellulose Nanofibers?

1.2 The Market in 2019

1.3 Future Global Market Outlook

1.4 Global Cellulose Nanofibers Production

1.4.1 Total Global Production Capacity 2019 for Cellulose Nanofibers

1.4.2 Market Demand for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan 2017-2019

1.4.3 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) Production Capacities 2019, by Producer

1.4.4 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Production Capacities 2019

1.5 Market Challenges for Cellulose Nanofibers

1.6 Cellulose Nanofibers Commercial Products



2 Cellulose Nanofibers Supply Chain in Japan



3 Cellulose Nanofibers Pricing



4 Cellulose Nanofibers in Composites

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Prospects

4.3 Market Assessment

4.4 Applications Map

4.5 Product Developer Profiles



5 Cellulose Nanofibers in Automotive



6 Cellulose Nanofibers in Construction



7 Cellulose Nanofibers in Paper & Board Packaging



8 Cellulose Nanofibers in Textiles & Apparel



9 Cellulose Nanofibers in Medicine & Healthcare



10 Cellulose Nanofibers in Paints & Coatings



11 Cellulose Nanofibers in Aerogels



12 Cellulose Nanofibers in Oil & Gas



13 Cellulose Nanofibers in Filtration



14 Cellulose Nanofibers in Rheology Modifiers for Cosmetics, Pharma and Food Additives



15 Other Markets for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan

15.1 Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics

15.1.1 Market Assessment

15.1.2 Product Developer Profiles



16 Japan Cellulose Nanofibers Producer Analysis

16.1 Target Markets, by Nanocellulose Producer



17 Japan Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles



Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

DIC

DKS Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products

Denso Corporation

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Fillerbank Limited

Fuji Pigment Co. Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

Hattori Shoten K.K.

Hokuetsu Corp.

Japan Steel Works Ltd.

KRI Inc.

Kami Shoji Company

Kao Corporation

Kusano Sakko K.K.

Maniwa Biochemical

Marine Nanofiber Co. Ltd.

Marusumi Paper Company Limited

Masuko Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Mori Machinery Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Nippon Shizai Co. Ltd.

Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings

Omura Paint Co. Ltd.

Onkyo Corporation

Osaka Gas

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Ripro Corporation

Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd.

Seiko PMC

Sharp Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Shinwa Kako K.K.

Starlite Co. Ltd.

Sugino Machine Limited

TS Tech Co. Ltd.

Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd.

Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Ube Industries Ltd.

Unitika Co. Ltd.

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co. Ltd.

