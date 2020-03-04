Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) industry with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development.
Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products. CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects.
These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs.
Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Why Cellulose Nanofibers?
1.2 The Market in 2019
1.3 Future Global Market Outlook
1.4 Global Cellulose Nanofibers Production
1.4.1 Total Global Production Capacity 2019 for Cellulose Nanofibers
1.4.2 Market Demand for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan 2017-2019
1.4.3 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) Production Capacities 2019, by Producer
1.4.4 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Production Capacities 2019
1.5 Market Challenges for Cellulose Nanofibers
1.6 Cellulose Nanofibers Commercial Products
2 Cellulose Nanofibers Supply Chain in Japan
3 Cellulose Nanofibers Pricing
4 Cellulose Nanofibers in Composites
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Prospects
4.3 Market Assessment
4.4 Applications Map
4.5 Product Developer Profiles
5 Cellulose Nanofibers in Automotive
6 Cellulose Nanofibers in Construction
7 Cellulose Nanofibers in Paper & Board Packaging
8 Cellulose Nanofibers in Textiles & Apparel
9 Cellulose Nanofibers in Medicine & Healthcare
10 Cellulose Nanofibers in Paints & Coatings
11 Cellulose Nanofibers in Aerogels
12 Cellulose Nanofibers in Oil & Gas
13 Cellulose Nanofibers in Filtration
14 Cellulose Nanofibers in Rheology Modifiers for Cosmetics, Pharma and Food Additives
15 Other Markets for Cellulose Nanofibers in Japan
15.1 Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics
15.1.1 Market Assessment
15.1.2 Product Developer Profiles
16 Japan Cellulose Nanofibers Producer Analysis
16.1 Target Markets, by Nanocellulose Producer
17 Japan Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles
