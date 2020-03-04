Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 6 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
4 March 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 February – 3 March 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|2,872
|4,487,588
|26 February 2020
|200
|1,443.95
|288,790
|27 February 2020
|250
|1,427.54
|356,885
|28 February 2020
|200
|1,377.68
|275,536
|2 March 2020
|200
|1,420.58
|284,115
|3 March 2020
|200
|1,480.38
|296,076
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|3,922
|5,988,990
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|34,400
|59,374,588
|26 February 2020
|3,300
|1,608.37
|5,307,621
|27 February 2020
|4,000
|1,602.50
|6,410,000
|28 February 2020
|3,000
|1,549.20
|4,647,600
|2 March 2020
|3,000
|1,575.82
|4,727,460
|3 March 2020
|2,500
|1,628.81
|4,072,025
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|50,200
|84,539,294
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 3,922 A shares and 117,444 B shares corresponding to 0.55 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 February – 3 March 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-06_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: