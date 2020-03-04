Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 6 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

4 March 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 February – 3 March 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]2,872 4,487,588
26 February 20202001,443.95288,790
27 February 20202501,427.54356,885
28 February 20202001,377.68275,536
2 March 20202001,420.58284,115
3 March 20202001,480.38296,076
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)3,922 5,988,990


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]34,400 59,374,588
26 February 20203,3001,608.375,307,621
27 February 20204,0001,602.506,410,000
28 February 20203,0001,549.204,647,600
2 March 20203,0001,575.824,727,460
3 March 20202,5001,628.814,072,025
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)50,200 84,539,294

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 3,922 A shares and 117,444 B shares corresponding to 0.55 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 February – 3 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments