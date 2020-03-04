Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 6 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

4 March 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 February – 3 March 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 2,872 4,487,588 26 February 2020 200 1,443.95 288,790 27 February 2020 250 1,427.54 356,885 28 February 2020 200 1,377.68 275,536 2 March 2020 200 1,420.58 284,115 3 March 2020 200 1,480.38 296,076 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 3,922 5,988,990





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 34,400 59,374,588 26 February 2020 3,300 1,608.37 5,307,621 27 February 2020 4,000 1,602.50 6,410,000 28 February 2020 3,000 1,549.20 4,647,600 2 March 2020 3,000 1,575.82 4,727,460 3 March 2020 2,500 1,628.81 4,072,025 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 50,200 84,539,294

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 3,922 A shares and 117,444 B shares corresponding to 0.55 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 February – 3 March 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments