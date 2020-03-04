LONGMONT, Colo., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D at Depth Inc., the world's leading expert in subsea laser (SL) LIDAR technology, survey support services, and 3D data solutions, was recently awarded multiple patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Four of the patents were issued domestically in the United States with an additional series pending for international markets. United States Patents 10,502,829 and 10,545,233 were specifically developed by 3D at Depth to address the challenges of offshore metrologies and measurements in relation to inertial and acoustic positioning systems. The new patents have a direct impact on customers’ survey campaigns in the offshore energy and maritime sectors where improving performance and reducing the carbon profile is a priority, without losing the ability to secure quality, reliable 3D data.



The patents awarded are part of a larger portfolio that demonstrates 3D at Depth’s achievements and contributions in developing subsea and surface measurement solutions to drive innovation and support customer requirements. This new series is focused on key areas including hardware, software and remote sensing and surveys, and will form the technical foundation for new products that 3D at Depth will roll out in 2020. The first is an adaptable new high-resolution pan and tilt product with full onboard diagnostics. Designed by 3D at Depth’s in-house engineering and design department, the pan and tilt leverages years of subsea robotic design experience and focuses on full proofing autonomous and remote sensing applications with smart power management and diagnostics. The second is 3D at Depth's SMART PCI bottle that provides a unique solution for remote and autonomous applications. By carrying power, communications and the flexibility to run inhouse or 3rd party software during data collection surveys this extends the technology’s flexibility being Inertial navigation system (INS) agnostic without a high-cost burden of NRE. 3D at Depth's SMART PCI bottle creates a new level of localized subsea or remote location processing of data while enhancing data visualization tasks.

“Since we first commercialized subsea LiDAR in 2014, minimizing time and increasing efficiencies for our customers’ offshore operations was a key driver in our innovations,” stated Neil Manning, Chief Operating Officer, 3D at Depth, Inc. “With over 500 projects completed to date, subsea LiDAR’s field-proven benefits are now used across the energy and maritime sectors from offshore oil and gas to nuclear and renewables. These patents are a cornerstone of a new generation of optical survey subsea measurement technology. The new products are flexible and open sourced allowing the Company to sell to other potential users as we continue to build our technology roadmap and remain at the forefront of linking surface and subsea measurement applications.”

About 3D at Depth:

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR (SL) laser systems, survey support services, and 3D point cloud collection, visualization, and analysis solutions to help clients optimize marine, underwater, and offshore survey campaigns. The precise, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds acquired through patented SL laser technology provides greater insight to measure, map, and evaluate underwater assets, resources, and environments. From data collection and processing, through visualization and analysis, clients can "measure in 3D and manage in 4D" to increase operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. The Company's locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States support customer survey operations around the world. For more information and a broader listing of services visit us at www.3datdepth.com and LinkedIn , or follow us on twitter @3DatDepth.

