HOUSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

As a result of the announced sale of its North Sea Standby Safety business on November 1, 2019, the Company classified its standby safety assets as held for sale as of the end of the third quarter 2019.  All of the results presented exclude the standby safety operations which are classified as discontinued operations.

Fourth quarter highlights include:

  • Average dayrates, excluding those for the CTV fleet, increased to $11,071 from $10,946 in the third quarter of 2019. This is the highest average dayrate the Company has realized for a quarter since the first quarter of 2016.
     
  • Increase in net cash provided by operating activities to $9.7 million from $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Completion of the sale of the North Sea Standby Safety business on December 2, 2019, which generated net proceeds of $27.4 million.
     
  • Completion of the sale of eight additional vessels during the fourth quarter for total aggregate net proceeds of $38.9 million of which $32.6 million was cash.
     
  • The fourth quarter results include one-time restructuring charges of $0.4 million resulting from the Company’s continuing cost reduction initiatives. During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company implemented initiatives providing $2.9 million in annualized recurring administrative and general savings and maintained its target of projected annual savings of at least $8.0 million, of which it has already achieved $7.5 million. The Company anticipates that the initiatives will impact all of its reportable segments and expects the bulk of the initiatives to be completed by the second quarter of 2020.

Overall, total operating revenues for the fourth quarter were $49.1 million, operating loss was $10.5 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $23.1 million. This compares in the third quarter of 2019 to operating revenues of $54.7 million, operating loss of $3.4 million, and DVP of $27.5 million. The decrease in DVP in the fourth quarter is primarily due to lower fleet wide utilization from increased out of service days for repairs and maintenance, especially in the European wind farm support business. This decrease was partially offset by lower operating costs.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine's fourth quarter results:

“We ended 2019 with ample liquidity and continued improvement in our operating performance. During the fourth quarter, we completed two significant sale transactions that generated more than $50 million of cash and continued with our relentless efforts to adapt our fleet mix and overhead structure to the business cycle.

“Our operating metrics of average rates and utilization improved year on year, reflecting our efforts to hi-grade our fleet mix to meet customer demands. DVP for the fourth quarter was resilient, especially for a seasonally slower period of the year, and cash flows from operating activities remained positive for the third sequential quarter.

“DVP and cash flow numbers are net after expensing all drydocking and repair and maintenance costs. We do not capitalize any such expenses, unless they enhance the marketability of the vessel or are required for charter employment.

“Seven of the eight platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) in the SEACOSCO joint venture have now been delivered from China and mobilized to offshore markets worldwide. The delivery costs and mobilization charges have been expensed and reflected in equity earnings. The majority of these vessels are battery hybrid powered and continue to build our market leading track record of fuel-efficient operations with lower carbon emissions.

“We continue to closely monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the market. We have accelerated pandemic-related training drills across our fleet based upon the industry’s best practices and are ensuring active communication between our shore-based departments and seagoing mariners to best respond to challenges as they arise.”

For the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $20.5 million ($0.74 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $10.5 million.  Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.8 million ($0.34 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $11.3 million, which included $9.4 million of one-time miscellaneous revenues.

___________________

(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.  DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 8 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and windfarm facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact Connie Morinello at (346) 980-1700 or InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com
 

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except share data)


 Three Months Ended December 31,  Twelve Months Ended December 31, 
 2019  2018  2019  2018 
Operating Revenues$49,070  $58,897  $201,492  $203,567 
Costs and Expenses:               
Operating 25,978   32,435   123,725   132,274 
Administrative and general 11,928   10,629   44,726   46,454 
Lease expense 3,570   3,410   16,158   13,239 
Depreciation and amortization 15,412   15,901   64,012   68,841 
  56,888   62,375   248,621   260,808 
Loss on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (2,679)  (7,775)  (5,397)  (11,268)
Operating Loss (10,497)  (11,253)  (52,526)  (68,509)
Other Income (Expense):               
Interest income$559   353   1,445   1,222 
Interest expense (7,397)  (7,327)  (30,056)  (27,404)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (21)  (5)  (108)  (29)
Loss on Debt Extinguishment          (638)
Derivative (gains) losses, net (663)  12,651   71   2,854 
Foreign currency losses, net (1,037)  (430)  (1,661)  (1,397)
Other, net (1)  (1)  (1)  677 
  (8,560)  5,241   (30,310)  (24,715)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (19,057)  (6,012)  (82,836)  (93,224)
Income Tax Benefit (2,306)  (50)  (7,912)  (13,354)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (16,751)  (5,962)  (74,924)  (79,870)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (2,425)  (1,818)  (14,304)  (3,552)
Loss from Continuing Operations (19,176)  (7,780)  (89,228)  (83,422)
(Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (2,742)  (189)  (9,467)  1,370 
Net Loss (21,918)  (7,969)  (98,695)  (82,052)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (1,463)  (175)  (5,858)  (4,444)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.$(20,455) $(7,794) $(92,837) $(77,608)
                
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.               
Continuing operations$(0.74) $(0.34) $(3.55) $(3.78)
Discontinued operations$(0.12) $(0.01) $(0.40) $0.07 
 $(0.86) $(0.35) $(3.95) $(3.71)
                
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:               
Basic and diluted shares 23,831,920   22,512,886   23,513,065   20,926,307 
 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

                                                                        

 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average Rates Per Day Worked (excluding crew transfer)$11,071  $10,946  $10,387  $9,796  $10,373 
Average Rates Per Day$7,260  $6,981  $6,843  $7,109  $7,199 
Fleet Utilization (excluding crew transfer) 62%  64%  59%  57%  56%
Fleet Utilization 68%  74%  69%  58%  60%
Fleet Available Days (excluding crew transfer) 5,542   6,048   6,491   6,496   6,578 
Fleet Available Days 9,007   9,578   9,990   9,916   10,074 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$44,465  $49,747  $47,270  $40,819  $43,358 
Bareboat charter 834   1,765   1,389   1,143   1,168 
Other marine services 3,771   3,188   4,153   2,948   14,371 
  49,070   54,700   52,812   44,910   58,897 
Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 15,096   15,879   17,914   16,623   16,824 
Repairs and maintenance 3,983   5,495   7,607   7,584   6,327 
Drydocking 766   515   1,997   2,570   1,123 
Insurance and loss reserves 1,663   1,198   1,763   1,414   1,877 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,409   2,910   3,202   2,806   3,961 
Other 2,061   1,214   2,887   4,169   2,323 
  25,978   27,211   35,370   35,166   32,435 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) 23,092   27,489   17,442   9,744   26,462 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense 3,570   4,153   4,298   4,137   3,410 
Administrative and general 11,928   11,462   10,524   10,812   10,629 
Depreciation and amortization 15,412   16,091   16,412   16,097   15,901 
  30,910   31,706   31,234   31,046   29,940 
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net (2,679)  862   (3,848)  268   (7,775)
Operating Loss (10,497)  (3,355)  (17,640)  (21,034)  (11,253)
Other Income (Expense):                   
Interest income 559   317   215   354   353 
Interest expense (7,397)  (7,362)  (7,633)  (7,664)  (7,327)
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees (21)  (26)  (32)  (29)  (5)
Derivative losses (gains), net (663)  3,057   (1,398)  (925)  12,651 
Foreign currency gains, net (1,037)  (370)  (924)  670   (430)
Other, net (1)           (1)
  (8,560)  (4,384)  (9,772)  (7,594)  5,241 
Loss Before from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (19,057)  (7,739)  (27,412)  (28,628)  (6,012)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (2,306)  1,277   (3,052)  (3,831)  (50)
Loss from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (16,751)  (9,016)  (24,360)  (24,797)  (5,962)
Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies (2,425)  (1,325)  (7,078)  (3,476)  (1,818)
Loss from Continuing Operations (19,176)  (10,341)  (31,438)  (28,273)  (7,780)
(Loss) Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (2,742)  (7,899)  1,174   -   (189)
Net Loss (21,918)  (18,240)  (30,264)  (28,273)  (7,969)
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (1,463)  204   (1,875)  (2,724)  (175)
Net Loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.$(20,455) $(18,444) $(28,389) $(25,549) $(7,794)
                    
Basic and Diluted Income (Loss) Per Common Share and Warrants of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.                   
Continuing operations$(0.74) $(0.49) $(1.31) $(1.16) $(0.34)
Discontinued operations$(0.12) $(0.29) $0.10  $0.05  $(0.01)
 $(0.86) $(0.78) $(1.21) $(1.11) $(0.35)
Weighted Average Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding:                   
Basic and Diluted 23,832   23,741   23,382   23,090   22,514 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 23,708   23,653   23,592   23,350   22,711 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)


 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$19,285  $17,851  $14,058  $10,588  $12,656 
Fleet utilization 20%  26%  34%  28%  29%
Fleet available days 1,956   2,340   2,669   2,698   2,983 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings6  159  325  232  143 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 1,301   1,131   1,322   1,579   1,761 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$7,408  $10,914  $12,628  $8,005  $10,968 
Bareboat charter 732   597   233       
Other marine services 516   838   1,320   1,132   8,709 
  8,656   12,349   14,181   9,137   19,677 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 3,432   4,353   5,203   4,503   5,227 
Repairs and maintenance 782   1,508   2,515   2,778   1,128 
Drydocking 252   547   1,801   1,994   147 
Insurance and loss reserves 566   371   841   592   974 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 407   739   1,107   683   1,055 
Other 102   88   113   90   185 
  5,541   7,606   11,580   10,640   8,716 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)$3,115  $4,743  $2,601  $(1,503) $10,961 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$2,283  $2,758  $2,942  $2,911  $2,053 
Depreciation and amortization 5,474   5,634   5,341   5,498   5,550 
                    
Africa, primarily West Africa                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$9,435  $9,316  $9,365  $9,461  $9,411 
Fleet utilization 88%  91%  81%  87%  87%
Fleet available days 1,349   1,380   1,365   1,313   1,310 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 68     54  58    
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$11,249  $11,738  $10,400  $10,773  $10,730 
Other marine services 1,216   129   753   (637)  4,247 
  12,465   11,867   11,153   10,136   14,977 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 3,230   3,308   3,428   3,867   3,665 
Repairs and maintenance 1,242   1,323   952   1,184   873 
Drydocking 253   (53)  (48)  338   (28)
Insurance and loss reserves 369   230   239   213   307 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 817   961   939   754   1,176 
Other 976   499   773   2,106   772 
  6,887   6,268   6,283   8,462   6,765 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$5,578  $5,599  $4,870  $1,674  $8,212 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$757  $761  $787  $785  $1,059 
Depreciation and amortization 2,608   2,681   2,759   2,356   2,341 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

            

 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Middle East and Asia                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$8,843  $8,795  $8,182  $8,386  $8,856 
Fleet utilization 82%  83%  79%  72%  70%
Fleet available days 1,901   2,020   2,026   2,061   2,009 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings15  129  73  95  178 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status153  184  115  90   92 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$13,840  $14,798  $13,175  $12,499  $12,517 
Other marine services 678   414   349   228   118 
  14,518   15,212   13,524   12,727   12,635 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 4,129   4,023   4,292   4,254   4,354 
Repairs and maintenance 973   1,387   2,629   2,193   3,077 
Drydocking 146   20   275   159   949 
Insurance and loss reserves 408   333   381   327   389 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 769   701   725   709   1,179 
Other 635   567   793   1,100   984 
  7,060   7,031   9,095   8,742   10,932 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$7,458  $8,181  $4,429  $3,985  $1,703 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$42  $43  $42  $46  $49 
Depreciation and amortization 3,963   3,914   4,274   4,249   4,154 
                    
Latin America                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$8,649  $6,867  $8,074  $12,900  $11,866 
Fleet utilization 69%  71%  63%  71%  72%
Fleet available days 429   399   400   541   460 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings35  5  3  5    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status65  92  91  90  92 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$2,541  $1,951  $2,046  $4,922  $3,934 
Bareboat charter 102   1,168   1,156   1,143   1,168 
Other marine services 261   221   273   635   183 
  2,904   3,340   3,475   6,700   5,285 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 1,081   846   976   1,556   1,142 
Repairs and maintenance 234   298   481   335   362 
Drydocking 114.0      (32)  79   14 
Insurance and loss reserves 79   31   66   135   96 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 127   187   314   428   384 
Other 188   (87)  560   521   232 
  1,823   1,275   2,365   3,054   2,230 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$1,081  $2,065  $1,110  $3,646  $3,055 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$9  $  $  $1  $1 
Depreciation and amortization 1,037   1,573   1,659   1,936   1,888 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)


 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Europe, Continuing Operations                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked 3,505   3,146   2,972   2,339   2,293 
Fleet utilization 80%  96%  86%  60%  69%
Fleet available days 3,373   3,439   3,530   3,303   3,312 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings107  3  159  53  47 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status0  92  91  90   92 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$9,427  $10,346  $9,021  $4,620  $5,209 
Other marine services 1,100   1,586   1,458   1,590   1,114 
  10,527   11,932   10,479   6,210   6,323 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 3,224   3,349   4,015   2,443   2,436 
Repairs and maintenance 752   979   1,030   1,094   887 
Drydocking 1   1   1      41 
Insurance and loss reserves 241   233   236   147   111 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 289   322   117   232   167 
Other 160   147   648   352   150 
  4,667   5,031   6,047   4,268   3,792 
Direct Vessel Profit for Continuing Operations (1)$5,860  $6,901  $4,432  $1,942  $2,531 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$479  $609  $546  $405  $267 
Depreciation and amortization 2,330   2,289   2,379   2,058   1,968 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

                                                                                                                   

 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Anchor handling towing supply                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$8,095  $7,790  $7,597  $8,502  $8,506 
Fleet utilization 48%  53%  49%  38%  26%
Fleet available days 705   736   910   900   1,012 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings33  10  31  34  12 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status337  332  437  521   644 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$2,714  $3,059  $3,360  $2,875  $2,248 
Other marine services 1,076   365   869   (658)  2,426 
  3,790   3,424   4,229   2,217   4,674 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 1,212   1,418   2,001   1,390   1,279 
Repairs and maintenance 330   524   632   630   386 
Drydocking -   8   96   75   (70)
Insurance and loss reserves 208   179   266   122   219 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 145   252   262   62   467 
Other 366   404   411   592   568 
  2,261   2,785   3,668   2,871   2,849 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)$1,529  $639  $561  $(654) $1,825 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$872  $1,357  $1,527  $1,539  $1,847 
Depreciation and amortization 522   568   575   575   679 
                    
Fast support                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$8,257  $8,133  $7,624  $7,609  $7,749 
Fleet utilization 78%  78%  71%  68%  67%
Fleet available days 2,935   3,156   3,275   3,295   3,187 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings82  81  134  72   151 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status341  459  545  622  659 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$18,877  $20,079  $17,709  $17,083  $16,453 
Bareboat charter 732   597   233       
Other marine services (40)  (200)  (179)  (251)  (952)
  19,569   20,476   17,763   16,832   15,501 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 5,071   5,486   5,796   5,511   5,328 
Repairs and maintenance 1,873   2,204   2,682   2,337   2,595 
Drydocking 357   (27)  136   350   1 
Insurance and loss reserves 541   347   385   326   534 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,098   1,395   1,602   1,102   1,368 
Other 1,346   959   1,713   2,464   1,062 
  10,286   10,364   12,314   12,090   10,888 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$9,283  $10,112  $5,449  $4,742  $4,613 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$352  $351  $352  $352  $341 
Depreciation and amortization 5,447   5,646   5,929   5,944   5,525 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

                                                                                                                    

 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Supply                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$7,179  $6,755  $6,906  $7,001  $7,050 
Fleet utilization 87%  96%  53%  62%  81%
Fleet available days 338   398   486   501   460 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings      118  60  27 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$2,114  $2,589  $1,787  $2,182  $2,631 
Bareboat charter 102   1,168   1,156   1,143   1,168 
Other marine services 582   863   799   781   619 
  2,798   4,620   3,742   4,106   4,418 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 1,369   1,266   1,617   1,678   1,487 
Repairs and maintenance 159   276   1,085   619   403 
Drydocking 142   1   82   162   1,023 
Insurance and loss reserves 65   66   78   105   130 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 377   205   98   399   445 
Other 314   57   842   1,144   762 
  2,426   1,871   3,802   4,107   4,250 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)$372  $2,749  $(60) $(1) $168 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$381  $517  $433  $318  $178 
Depreciation and amortization 823   1,167   1,223   1,036   966 
                    
Specialty                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Fleet available days 92   92   91   90   92 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92   92   91   90   92 
Operating Revenues:                   
Other marine services$  $  $  $  $337 
                    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 6   13   23   65   64 
Repairs and maintenance 5   1   3   4   12 
Insurance and loss reserves 9   18   20   8   9 
Fuel, lubes and supplies -   2   (24)  31   33 
Other 64   75   77   95   70 
  84   109   99   203   188 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)$(84) $(109) $(99) $(203) $149 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Depreciation and amortization 128   128   127   128   282 


 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

                                                                                                                    

 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Liftboats                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$27,453  $26,172  $20,993  $17,750  $18,497 
Fleet utilization 36%  39%  47%  46%  49%
Fleet available days 1,472   1,665   1,729   1,710   1,827 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings6  153  292  224   132 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 657   432   455   526  550 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$14,375  $16,830  $16,932  $13,877  $16,631 
Other marine services 732   795   1,481   2,080   1,926 
  15,107   17,625   18,413   15,957   18,557 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 4,588   4,824   5,360   5,097   5,546 
Repairs and maintenance 776   1,656   2,189   2,828   1,971 
Drydocking 267   532   1,683   1,983   167 
Insurance and loss reserves 711   484   921   884   872 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 550   899   1,076   1,005   1,485 
Other 338   221   251   444   667 
  7,230   8,616   11,480   12,241   10,708 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$7,877  $9,009  $6,933  $3,716  $7,849 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$1,497  $1,498  $1,497  $1,498  $638 
Depreciation and amortization 6,136   6,247   6,055   6,053   6,098 
                    
Crew transfer                   
Time Charter Statistics:                   
Average rates per day worked$2,378  $2,220  $2,431  $2,325  $2,283 
Fleet utilization 77%  92%  88%  60%  68%
Fleet available days 3,465   3,531   3,499   3,420   3,496 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings111  52  39  53  47 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92   184   91   90   92 
Operating Revenues:                   
Time charter$6,385  $7,190  $7,482  $4,802  $5,395 
Other marine services 389   577   499   322   460 
  6,774   7,767   7,981   5,124   5,855 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 2,435   2,432   2,665   2,309   2,274 
Repairs and maintenance 693   775   933   1,096   814 
Drydocking             2 
Insurance and loss reserves 124   113   93   104   94 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 220   152   167   189   145 
Other 75   96   113   113   165 
  3,547   3,568   3,971   3,811   3,494 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$3,227  $4,199  $4,010  $1,313  $2,361 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$  $  $  $  $ 
Depreciation and amortization 1,837   1,819   1,920   2,031   2,155 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

                                                                                                                    

 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Other Activity                   
Operating Revenues:                   
Other marine services$1,032  $788  $684  $674  $9,555 
  1,032   788   684   674   9,555 
Direct Costs and Expenses:                   
Operating:                   
Personnel 415   440   452   573   846 
Repairs and maintenance 147   59   83   70   146 
Insurance and loss reserves 5   (9)     (135)  19 
Fuel, lubes and supplies 19   5   21   18   18 
Other (442)  (598)  (520)  (683)  (971)
  144   (102)  36   (157)  58 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)$888  $890  $648  $831  $9,497 
Other Costs and Expenses:                   
Lease expense$468  $448  $508  $224  $425 
Depreciation and amortization 519   516   583   330   196 


 SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (NON-GAAP PRESENTATION)
(in thousands)

                                                                                                                              

 Three Months Ended 
 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                   
DVP (1) 23,092   27,489   17,442   9,744   26,462 
Operating, leased-in equipment (excluding amortization of deferred gains) (4,648)  (4,963)  (4,886)  (4,842)  (5,437)
Administrative and general (excluding provisions for bad debts and amortization of share awards) (10,773)  (9,160)  (9,696)  (10,455)  (10,697)
SEACOR Holdings management and guarantee fees (21)  (26)  (32)  (29)  (5)
Dividends received from 50% or less owned companies 800   873      400   (4)
Other, net (excluding non-cash losses) (2)           400 
  8,448   14,213   2,828   (5,182)  10,719 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities before interest and income taxes 7,758   (7,236)  4,921   2,924   (11,395)
Director share awards       894       
Restricted stock vested (55)  (240)     (282)  (5)
Cash settlements on derivative transactions, net (190)  (546)  275   (75)  1,420 
Interest paid, excluding capitalized interest (1) (6,255)  (5,633)  (5,971)  (4,593)  (6,668)
Interest received 560   316   215   354   353 
Income taxes refunded, net          1,999   (304)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,266   874   3,162   (4,855)  (5,880)
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                   
Purchases of property and equipment (5,890)  (9,547)  (19,386)  (20,633)  (14,115)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 36,418   10,119   9,268   378   17,383 
Proceeds from the sale of ERRV fleet 27,390             
Cash Impact of sale of ERRV fleet (5,140)            
Net change in construction reserve fund 5,268   1,951   7,997   (48)  7,535 
Net investing activities in property and equipment 58,046   2,523   (2,121)  (20,303)  10,803 
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies (6,062)  (8,686)  (718)  (1,951)  (13,472)
Capital distributions from equity investees 48   413         9,800 
Net investing activities in third party notes receivable             17 
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees    22          
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 52,032   (5,728)  (2,839)  (22,254)  7,148 
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                   
Payments on long-term debt (3,899)  (11,976)  (3,738)  (4,361)  (11,352)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs             (336)
Purchase of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests          (3,392)   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and Warrants 340   973   3   108   20 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (3,559)  (11,003)  (3,735)  (7,645)  (11,668)
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents (19,238)  (472)  1,195   873   4,331 
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 40,967   12,356   8,358   (9,165)  16,750 
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                   
Operating Activities 4,297   (446)  (747)  2,888   2,976 
Investing Activities (4,462)  (116)  (615)  (376)  (9)
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,322   268   (1,504)  612   (4,565)
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations: 3,157   (294)  (2,866)  3,124   (1,598)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 42,658   (16,623)  (5,083)  (30,757)  (7,667)
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 44,389   61,012   66,095   96,852   104,519 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period$87,047  $44,389  $61,012  $66,095  $96,852 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

  

 Dec. 31, 2019  Sep. 30, 2019  Jun. 30, 2019  Mar. 31, 2019  Dec. 31, 2018 
ASSETS                   
Current Assets:                   
Cash and cash equivalents$83,943  $38,155  $55,763  $57,158  $91,597 
Restricted cash 3,104   4,016   2,240   2,240   1,657 
Receivables:                   
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 49,128   58,954   60,711   61,586   55,048 
Other 18,531   6,835   9,682   7,998   11,292 
Inventories 1,228   1,408   1,660   2,779   1,977 
Prepaid expenses and other 2,612   3,146   3,710   4,266   2,239 
Discontinued operations    13,127   13,891   15,782   15,222 
Total current assets 158,546   125,641   147,657   151,809   179,032 
Property and Equipment:                   
Historical cost 976,978   1,063,290   1,099,221   1,168,104   1,116,583 
Accumulated depreciation (358,962)  (400,628)  (425,881)  (478,239)  (461,399)
  618,016   662,662   673,340   689,865   655,184 
Construction in progress 74,344   70,275   67,063   62,750   88,918 
Net property and equipment 692,360   732,937   740,403   752,615   744,102 
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases 17,313   18,774   27,390   30,503    
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 124,680   118,222   112,418   119,520   121,773 
Construction Reserve Funds 12,893   18,161   20,112   28,109   28,061 
Other Assets 3,401   3,422   3,627   3,603   3,690 
Discontinued operations    23,349   25,092   26,193   26,280 
 $1,009,193  $1,040,506  $1,076,699  $1,112,352  $1,102,938 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                   
Current Liabilities:                   
Current portion of operating lease liabilities$15,099  $15,182  $16,552  $17,918    
Current portion of long-term debt 17,802   23,446   20,651   17,426   16,812 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 25,691   26,507   31,504   24,970   18,089 
Due to SEACOR Holdings 74   77   74   535   452 
Other current liabilities 36,151   42,372   47,185   45,967   45,738 
Discontinued operations    3,813   3,813   3,893   2,526 
Total current liabilities 94,817   111,397   119,779   110,709   83,617 
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 9,822   12,878   16,775   19,851    
Long-Term Debt 380,251   375,772   379,075   384,344   387,854 
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes 5,205   4,543   7,599   6,201   5,276 
Deferred Income Taxes 33,905   36,921   37,066   41,834   44,685 
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 6,269   4,848   5,165   7,290   26,571 
Total liabilities 530,269   546,359   565,459   570,229   548,003 
Equity:                   
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                   
Common stock 219   219   218   211   204 
Additional paid-in capital 429,318   427,823   424,549   422,830   415,372 
Retained earnings 27,076   64,929   83,312   111,701   126,834 
Shares held in treasury (669)  (614)  (374)  (373)  (91)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 1,548   (21,105)  (19,156)  (16,812)  (16,788)
  457,492   471,252   488,549   517,557   525,531 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 21,432   22,895   22,691   24,566   29,404 
Total equity 478,924   494,147   511,240   542,123   554,935 
 $1,009,193  $1,040,506  $1,076,699  $1,112,352  $1,102,938 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS


  Owned Joint Ventured Leased-in Managed Total (2) 
December 31, 2019                
AHTS  4    4    8 
FSV  30  5  1  1 37 
Supply  4  34    2 40 
Specialty  1  3    1 5 
Liftboats  14    2   16 
Crew transfer  38  5     43 
   91  47  7  4  149 
December 31, 2018                
AHTS  8    4    12 
FSV  32  5  1  3  41 
Supply  7  30    2  39 
Specialty  1  4    2  7 
Liftboats  17    2    19 
Crew transfer  38  4      42 
Discontinued Operations  18  1      19 
   121  44  7  7  179 

______________________

(2)Excludes four owned vessels that have been retired and removed from service.