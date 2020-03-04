First quarter 2020 revenue of $159.7 million was a record, up 2% sequentially and 28% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $10.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share

Cash provided by operating activities was $30.8 million, resulting in a cash balance of $218.3 million

0.9 million shares were repurchased for $11.0 million

Second quarter 2020 guidance: revenue between $145 and $155 million with diluted EPS between $0.11 and $0.17

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended February 2, 2020.

First quarter revenue was a record $159.7 million, 2% better than the previous quarter and 28% better than the same quarter last year. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $107.0 million, down 5% sequentially and up 13% compared with the first quarter of last year. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue of $52.8 million was also a record, up 21% compared with last quarter and 77% compared with the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $10.3 million ($0.16 per diluted share), compared with $9.7 million ($0.15 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $5.3 million ($0.08 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2019.

"We continued to perform well in the first quarter, achieving record revenues for the second consecutive quarter, as design activity remained high and we were able to extend our FPD leadership by bringing more capacity to the market,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “IC revenues were up year-over-year, but down sequentially due to seasonal softness. An uptick in operating expenses associated with ramping our two new facilities drove operating margins below fourth quarter levels. Below the operating line, a foreign exchange gain and other one-time effects resulted in earnings of $0.16 per share. We generated $30.8 million cash flow from operating activities, resulting in a cash position of $218.3 million. Despite potential short-term impact that may result from the coronavirus, we are optimistic that our long-term goals for 2020 are still on track. We continue to develop investment plans to drive further profitable growth across our operations.”

Second Quarter 2020 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2020, Photronics expects revenue to be between $145 million and $155 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.11 and $0.17 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results, including all statements related to the operation or effects of the Section 382 Rights Plan and to the use of NOLs to offset future taxable income, are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, and technological factors as well as decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 2, October 31, January 27, 2020 2019 2019 Revenue $ 159,736 $ 156,257 $ 124,712 Cost of goods sold 125,134 118,098 98,610 Gross profit 34,602 38,159 26,102 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 14,219 12,140 13,792 Research and development 4,080 4,543 4,263 Total Operating Expenses 18,299 16,683 18,055 Operating income 16,303 21,476 8,047 Other income (expense), net 3,697 (6,111 ) 1,108 Income before income taxes 20,000 15,365 9,155 Income tax provision 9,072 2,327 1,387 Net income 10,928 13,038 7,768 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 628 3,338 2,501 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 10,300 $ 9,700 $ 5,267 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 65,554 66,230 66,583 Diluted 66,449 66,862 67,047







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) February 2, October 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,309 $ 206,530 Accounts receivable 141,720 134,454 Inventories 49,673 48,155 Other current assets 31,202 38,388 Total current assets 440,904 427,527 Property, plant and equipment, net 619,935 632,441 Intangible assets, net 6,847 7,870 Other assets 57,774 50,827 Total assets $ 1,125,460 $ 1,118,665 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt $ 17,934 $ 10,873 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 139,720 141,081 Total current liabilities 157,654 151,954 Long-term debt 36,449 41,887 Other liabilities 18,556 13,732 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 770,676 769,892 Noncontrolling interests 142,125 141,200 Total equity 912,801 911,092 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,125,460 $ 1,118,665







PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 2, January 27, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,928 $ 7,768 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,626 18,781 Share-based compensation 1,356 1,062 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (6,125 ) (46,897 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,785 (19,286 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,807 ) (106,925 ) Government incentive 2,417 5,029 Other (139 ) 19 Net cash used in investing activities (11,529 ) (101,877 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 1,140 28,180 Purchase of treasury stock (11,000 ) (10,696 ) Repayments of long-term debt (389 ) - Proceeds from share-based arrangements 2,886 650 Contribution from noncontrolling interest - 29,394 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (26,102 ) Other (248 ) (45 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,611 ) 21,381 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 149 2,961 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 11,794 (96,821 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 209,291 331,989 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 221,085 $ 235,168

