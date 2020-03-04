Vancouver, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SilverChef , Canada’s leading hospitality financier, has announced the winners of The SilverChef Hospitality Awards , which recognize the highest standards in Canadian hospitality for innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility and impact. This year’s winners include: Radical Gardens, Somun Superstar and Ozzy’s Burgers.



Each category winner has secured $5,000 in commercial equipment from SilverChef to help grow their business. Radical Gardens - the winner of both the Communitarian Award and the Hospitality Business of the Year - was awarded a total of $10,000 in commercial equipment. The winners were announced on March 3 at an awards ceremony at the RC Show 2020 in Toronto.

The winners and runners-up under each category include:

Hospitality Business of the Year: From the six finalists, the hospitality operator with the highest overall score was crowned the Hospitality Business of the Year, receiving an additional $5,000 reward in commercial equipment.

WINNER: Radical Gardens - Timmins, Ontario.

Momentum Award: This award recognized establishments that have made the largest leap forward in terms of sustainability or environmental conservation.

WINNER: Somun Superstar - Toronto, Ontario

Runner-up: Knifey Spooney - Kingston, Ontario

Entrepreneur of the Year: This award recognized a new business that had introduced an innovative technology or service offering.



WINNER: Ozzy’s Burgers - Toronto, Ontario

Runner-up: Just Bite Me Meals - St Albert, Alberta

Communitarian Award : This award recognized hospitality operators with the highest standards of social responsibility, either through charitable giving or hiring practices that impact their local communities.

WINNER: Radical Gardens - Timmins, Ontario

Runner-up: Punk Rock Pastries - Vancouver, British Columbia

Robert Phelps, President of SilverChef, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the winners of the SilverChef Hospitality Awards. The calibre of finalists was inspiring, and we were impressed by the level of creativity and originality from hospitality operators across Canada. However, what particularly stood out was the hospitality owners’ ongoing commitment to tangibly impact their communities - whether from an environmental or social perspective. It’s this unwavering commitment to innovation that makes our hospitality sector such an exciting and dynamic community to be a part of.”

Brianna Humphrey at Radical Gardens commented: “Radical Gardens has always put purpose and impact at the heart of its business ethos, so we’re thrilled to have won both the Communitarian Award and the Hospitality Business of the Year. These awards not only recognize our hard-working team, but also our local community who continue to support Radical Gardens day in, day out.”

Alen Zukanovic at Somun Superstar said: “Food waste is a major issue in the hospitality industry and it’s essential that the sector creates more sustainable solutions to minimize this environmental impact. We’re therefore delighted to have won the Momentum Award: it’s an ongoing process to manage our food waste and move towards a more sustainable business model, but it’s great to be recognized for the work we are doing already. This award will inspire us to continue innovating.”

Turgay Kirbiyik at Ozzy’s Burgers commented: “We’re excited to have won SilverChef’s Entrepreneur of the Year award. As a new hospitality operator it can be challenging to navigate the unexpected hurdles that come with opening a new store, so it’s fantastic to be recognized for all the hard-work, determination and effort that has gone into the past few months. We’re now looking forward to seeing our business grow and flourish.”

Entry to the awards was open to all hospitality operators across Canada, via The SilverChef Hospitality Awards website.

About SilverChef

At SilverChef our job is to provide flexible hospitality finance and equipment rentals to help hospitality entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Our dream, though, is to help you achieve yours. Founded in 1986, we’ve helped more than 50,000 hospitality businesses around the world bring their business dreams to life by assisting with restaurant equipment finance.

A proud Certified B Corp, SilverChef is part of a movement that is using business and profit as a force for good. B Corp businesses balance profit and purpose through verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and accountability. Through our partnership with Opportunity International, and with the support of our people, customers and partners, we’ve helped to lift 1.5 million people out of poverty – and counting.

For more information, visit ​ www.silverchef.ca

