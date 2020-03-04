Selbyville, Delaware, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the overall Recycled Lead Market is projected to surpass an overall valuation of $19 billion over 2020-2026, registering with a CAGR of 3.5%. The research report offers a highly detailed analysis of the major investment pockets, wavering market trends, competitive scenario, drivers & opportunities, and top winning strategies.

The growing trend of lowering solid electrical, industrial, and electronic wastes that are hazardous to the environment has led several government organizations across the globe to reorient their focus on optimizing and increasing the recycling activities of these scraps. Lead processing is growing as a significant and incredibly favored metal recycling process owing to the material’s high recycling rate.

Based on product, pore or soft lead is the most integral product obtained through lead recycling and is largely used during the lead-acid battery production. Meanwhile, lead oxide, another byproduct of lead recycling, is used to produce lead to be used in new parts, grids, and lead oxide. The material is primarily used to create lead ammunition and anticorrosive compounds & pigments.

Based on application, the industry is bifurcated into radiation shielding, rolls & extruded products, and lead-acid batteries. Among these, the lead-acid batteries segment is likely to depict elevated performance over the coming years. Increasing government-sponsored initiatives that promote the reuse of lead-acid batteries and lower the production of lead scrap would impel recycled lead market expansion.

Key factors for recycled lead market growth:

Increasing demand for the pure lead as well as lead oxides. Government initiatives towards the reuse of lead-acid batteries. Increasing use of LABs from recycled lead in the renewable energy industry. Increasing demand for recycled lead products in the Asia Pacific.

Recycled lead market is set to observe a steady growth rate across APAC countries, including India, Malaysia, and China. The growth can be ascribed to the growing use of LABs in the region’s wind and solar energy systems.

Some of the leading industry players that have been analyzed in the report include Exide batteries, Recylex S.A, ENERSYS, ECOBAT technologies., Aqua Metals, Inc., The Doe Run Company, Canada Metal North America Ltd, Mayco Industries, Gravitas Group, Yuguang Gold Lead Co., Ltd, and Tianjin Dongbang Lead Resources Recycling Co., Ltd.

