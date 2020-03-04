Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Submarine Cable System Market by Application (Communication (Component, Offering (Installation & Commissioning, Upgrades)), Power (Type, Voltage, End User (Offshore Wind Power Generation, Offshore Oil & Gas), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global submarine cable system market is projected to reach USD 22 billion by 2025 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2025.
The surge in global bandwidth demand, increasing internet connection worldwide, increasing new offshore wind capacity additions, and growing demand for inter-country & island connections are the key factors driving the growth of the submarine cable system market. However, the growing buzz around space-based internet communication could act as a challenge for the submarine communication market growth.
Alcatel-Lucent, SubCom, NEC, Prysmian, Nexans, Google, Saudi Ericsson, Hengtong, ZTT, NKT, and JDR Cable are a few key players in the submarine cable system market.
Upgrade segment of submarine communication cable to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Submarine communication cable upgrades are required to meet the capacity requirements within fixed budgets. A combination of careful planning, the right equipment, and accurate field expertise is necessary to increase undersea network capacity. Submarine communication cable upgrades have significantly changed with the introduction of coherent transmission technology.
This technology combines the modulation of the amplitude, phase modulation, and polarization to transmit large volumes of information through a fiber-optic cable. Thus, innovations and upgrades in submarine communication cables enable developments in models, field trials, design methodologies, and power budget formulations to ensure successful upgrades in the coherent capacity installations of these cables.
High voltage power cable to hold the largest size of the submarine power cable market throughout the forecast period
The increasing requirement of interconnecting lands and the growing demand for power generated from offshore plants using renewable sources of energy have led to the growth of the high voltage segment of the submarine power cable market.
Submarine power cable market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The region is expected to witness unprecedented growth in offshore wind installations during the forecast period. According to the Global Offshore Wind Report 2019, the offshore installations in Asia are expected to have 100 GW wind capacity. Moreover, the report states that China accounted for the highest proportion of new offshore installations in 2018, both offshore (40%) and onshore (45%).
Several countries in APAC are planning pilot projects or carrying out full-scale development of commercial-scale offshore wind farms to amplify offshore wind deployments in the region. This has led to an increase in the investments toward pilot projects, feasibility studies, and new installations in APAC.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Submarine Cable System Market
4.2 Submarine Cable System Market, By Application
4.3 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Component
4.4 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Region
4.5 Submarine Power Cable Market, By Type
4.6 Submarine Power Cable Market in APAC
4.7 Submarine Power Cable Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Surge in Global Bandwidth Demand
5.2.1.2 Increasing Internet Traffic in APAC
5.2.1.3 Increasing Telecom Subscriptions and Internet Connections Worldwide
5.2.1.4 Growing Demand for Inter-Country and Island Power Connections
5.2.1.5 Increasing Number of Offshore Wind Farms
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Regulatory, Environmental, and Complex Authorization Procedures Leading to Delays
5.2.2.2 Entry Barriers for Start-ups and SMEs
5.2.2.3 Complex Repairing Procedure for Deepwater Power Cable Links
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Investment in Deployment of High-Capacity Communications Systems by OTT Players
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for HVDC Submarine Power Cables
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Growing Buzz Around Space-Based Internet Communications Constellations
5.2.4.2 Redundant Links, and Natural and Human-Triggered Activities Leading to Disruptions
6 Submarine Cable System Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Communication Cables
6.2.1 Increase in Number of High-Capacity Communication Systems Leading to Rise in Global Demand for Submarine Communication Cables
6.3 Power Cables
6.3.1 Rise in Number of Offshore Wind Farm Installations to Contribute to Demand for Submarine Power Cables Globally
7 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dry Plant Products
7.2.1 Submarine Line Terminal Equipment (SLTE)
7.2.2 Submarine Line Monitors (SLM)
7.2.3 Power Feeding Equipment (PFE)
7.3 Wet Plant Products
7.3.1 Repeaters
7.3.2 Branching Units (BU)
7.3.3 Cables
7.3.4 Others
8 Submarine Communication Cable Market, By Offering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Installation & Commissioning
8.2.1 Submarine Communication Cable System Market in EMEA for Installation & Commissioning Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025
8.3 Maintenance
8.3.1 Trans-Atlantic Region to Account for Largest Share of Submarine Communication Cable Market for Maintenance
8.4 Upgrades
8.4.1 Upgrades Segment of Submarine Communication Cable Market to Grow at Highest CAGR From 2020 to 2025
9 Submarine Power Cable Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Single Core
9.2.1 Single Core Segment Projected to Lead Submarine Power Cable Market From 2020 to 2025
9.3 Multicore
9.3.1 Multicore Cables have Reduced Installation Costs as They Lay Complete Circuit in One Trench
10 Submarine Power Cable Market, By Voltage
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Medium Voltage
10.2.1 Europe Held Largest Share of Medium Voltage Submarine Power Cable Market in 2019
10.3 High Voltage
10.3.1 Low Transmission Losses in High Voltage Submarine Power Cables Leading to Rise in Their Global Demand
11 Submarine Power Cable Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Offshore Wind Power Generation
11.2.1 Increase in Use of Submarine Power Cables for Long Distance Power Transmissions From Offshore Wind Power Generation Plants
11.3 Inter-Country & Island Connection
11.3.1 Rise in Demand for Improved Power Supply to Islands Leading to Growth of Inter-Country & Island Connection Segment of Market
11.4 Offshore Oil & Gas
11.4.1 Increasing Subsea Operations and Deepwater Drilling Activities Driving Submarine Power Cable for Offshore Oil & Gas
12 Geographic Analysis of Submarine Communication Cable Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Trans-Atlantic
12.3 Trans-Pacific
12.4 Intra-Asia
12.5 Americas
12.6 Europe-Asia
12.7 EMEA
13 Geographic Analysis of Submarine Power Cable Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 APAC
13.5 Middle East & Africa
13.6 South America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Submarine Cable System Market
14.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
14.3.1 Contracts, Agreements & Partnerships
14.3.2 Acquisitions
14.3.3 Product Launches
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent
15.1.1.1 Business Overview
15.1.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
15.1.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.1.5 Analyst's View
15.1.2 Subcom
15.1.3 NEC
15.1.4 Prysmian
15.1.5 Nexans
15.1.6 Google
15.1.7 Saudi Ericsson
15.1.8 Hengtong
15.1.9 ZTT
15.1.10 NKT
15.2 Other Key Players
15.2.1 Corning Inc.
15.2.2 Cablel Group
15.2.3 Hesfibel
15.2.4 JDR Cable Systems Ltd.
15.2.5 Okonite
15.3 Key Innovators
15.3.1 Apar Industries Ltd.
15.3.2 AFL
15.3.3 Tele-Fonika Kable (TF Kable)
15.3.4 Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems
15.3.5 Leoni Special Cables GmbH
