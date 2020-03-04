Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global therapeutic proteins market was valued at about $93.14 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $172.87 billion at a CAGR of 16.7% through 2022. Major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms. Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.



Increasing biosimilar drugs in global market decline the growth of the therapeutic proteins market. Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies give space for entry of biosimilar. In EU, AbbVie evidenced patent expiration of Humira (adalimumab) in 2018, five biosimilar of Humira from Mylan, Amgen, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis received drug approvals from European commission to enter the EU market. These cost-effective treatments similar to original biologics decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.



Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies. Cell-based expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. In 2018, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.



In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approvals. The drug approved through BLA should be proved as safe, pure and potent. FDA consolidated review of most therapeutic proteins in Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In European Union, biologics are regulated by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for marketing authorization.



In June 2018, Sanofi, a therapeutic solutions provider acquired Ablynx for $4.8 billion. With this acquisition, Sanofi strengthen its R&D strategy with the addition of Ablynx's nanobody technology platform. Sanofi will also focus on technologies addressing multiple disease targets with single multi-specific molecules. Ablynx, a biopharmaceutical company based in Ghent, Belgium, that develops proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Therapeutic Proteins Market Characteristics



3. Therapeutic Proteins Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Therapeutic Proteins Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Insulin

Fusion Protein

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Human Growth Hormone

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

4.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Metabolic Disorders

Immunologic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

5. Therapeutic Proteins Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Baxter International Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Chugai Pharmaceutical

CSL Behring

Diasome Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly & Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

Generex Biotechnology

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Genetech

Hualan Biological Engineering

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Merck & Co. Inc.

Merck Serono S.A.

Novartis

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

ProBiogen AG

Sandoz International

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

