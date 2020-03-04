Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cervical cancer drugs market was valued at about $15.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $17.9 billion at a CAGR of 4% through 2022. Major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Hetero, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly & Company, and Pfizer.



North America was the largest region in the cervical cancer drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The cervical cancer drugs market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The increasing prevalence of HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) in women is driving the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. Women with HIV positive have a greater risk of cervical cancer than the general population. Nearly 18 million women have tested HIV positive globally, HIV weakens the immune system which increases the likelihood of cervical cancer. Women with HIV have an increased chance of being diagnosed with cervical cancer because the count of the protein CD4 goes down. According to a survey conducted by the National cancer institute, in 2017, a person with HIV is three time as likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer.



The lack of awareness and other misconceptions about cervical cancers hinder the growth of the cervical cancer drugs market. A lot of cervical cancer-related deaths among women are due to late diagnosis of disease. The lack of awareness leads to avoidance about the disease; this ignorance causes delayed diagnosis and medication/treatment. In 2017, a study was conducted at the Bowen University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), in Nigeria, about 318 women from the general outpatient clinic were interviewed to assess the level of awareness of cervical cancer. The level of awareness for cervical cancer was 22.6% and 17.9% for screening tests, with major sources of information being from health talks and hospital staffs.



The cervical cancer drugs market is experiencing a number of significant trends that helps in efficient and targeted treatment of the disease including advances in drug delivery. One such trend is the use of drugs that can be delivered directly from the vagina such as drugs using vaginal formulations as gels, creams, pessaries, rings, films and tablets. These drugs ease the localized treatment of cervical cancer. The formulation of these drugs is in such a way that they get easily absorbed into vaginal tissue and reach the site of action.



For instance, companies introduced vaginal gels such as Cidofovir gel and 851B Gel into the market to treat cervical cancer. As per the reports by International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)'s Clinical Trials Registry, 851B Gel is in trial phase. Whereas Cidofovir gel, sold under the brand name Vistide, is already a success in the market. In addition to the above mentioned gels, drugs such as ISA101, AGEN2034 and Z-100 are in pipeline and promise growth to the cervical cancer drugs market.



The U.S. Food And Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the safety and effectiveness of cancer drugs in the market. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee process evaluation and clinical trials of cancer drugs requested by FDA. The Division of Oncology Products 1 (DOP1) regulates investigation, application, licensing of new drug for gynecological cancers. Various clinical trials are done for approval of cervical cancer drugs. Under the title 21CFR314, subpart H regulates the approval of new drugs that are for serious illness.



In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb, an American biopharmaceutical company acquired Celgene for $74 billion. This acquisition will enable the Bristol-Myers Squibb to hold a strong position in oncology, immunology and inflammation and cardiovascular diseases drugs market. Celgene is an American biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases globally.



