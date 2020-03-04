Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gastric cancer drugs market was valued at about $1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.13 billion at a CAGR of 11.1% through 2022. Major players in the market are Eli Lilly & Company, Novartis, Merck, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and Roche.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gastric cancer drugs market in 2018 and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



Increasing number of obesity cases and smoking population increased number of people suffering from gastric cancer. Consuming tobacco and following diet unhealthy diet increases the risk of stomach cancer. According to American Institute For Cancer Research, 1 million new cases of stomach cancer have been reported in 2018. Similarly, according to the estimates of American Cancer Society in 2019, about 27,510 cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed and 11,140 people will die from stomach cancer. Increase in number of cases in gastric cancer will drive the market for gastric cancer drugs.



Stringent regulations and policies for approval of the drugs restrain the market for gastric cancer drugs. Different regions have their own set of rules, guidelines and regulations set by their respective drugs regulation board. For example, the USFDA regulations for American pharmaceuticals states various conditions with regards to safety and effectiveness of the drug as well as certain labeling requirements.



Similarly, the European medicines agency (EMA) gives licenses to the approved drugs before they can be marketed or commercialized in the European continent. Teysuno, a drug for advanced gastric cancer can be only obtained through a valid prescription and the protocol is that every company must assess the effects of using Teysuno and must list out the precautions to be taken by patients and healthcare providers to minimize any possible side effects. These regulations hinder the growth of the gastric cancer drugs market.



Many companies are using combination therapies to cure gastric cancer. Combination therapies help in treating patients with two or more drugs for a single disease and help in better treating the patients. For instance, in 2019, the USFDA has approved Taiho Oncology Inc's combined product LONSURF trifluridine/tipiracil for pretreated metastatic gastric cancer. This approval is significant for patients living with advanced gastric or GEJ (gastroesophageal junction) adenocarcinoma who have limited effective treatment options after failure of standard treatment options. Advances in the drugs for treatment of gastric cancer will have a positive influence on the gastric cancer drugs' market.



The gastric cancer drugs market is regulated by government agencies such as European Medicines Agency (EMA), USFDA (the US food and drug ministration), and others. For instance, FDA's Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulation lays down minimum requirements for the methods and facilities used in manufacturing, processing, and packing of a drug product and ensures the quality of drugs produced by manufacturers. Moreover, FDA's guidance provides recommendations to applicants for cancer clinical trials and shows support in new drug applications (NDAs), biologics license applications (BLAs), or supplemental applications.



On April 2019, AstraZeneca, a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company acquired Daiichi Sankyo for $1.35 billion. This acquisition will help AstraZeneca to jointly develop drug Trastuzumab Deruxtecan with Daiichi Sankyo. This drug would help to treat people suffering from breast and gastric cancer. Daiichi Sankyo headquarted at Japan is a global pharmaceutical company which offers innovative products and a robust pipeline for cancer treatment.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Doxorubicin Hydrochloride

Sunitinib

Docetaxel

Mitomycin

Fluorouracil

Imatinib

Trastuzumab

4.2. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

4.3. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Oral

Parenteral

5. Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Eli Lilly and company

Novartis

Merck KGaA

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Bayer Healthcare

Abbott

AROG Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals

Array Biopharma

Taiho Oncology

AstraZeneca

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals

Ono Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Gilead Sciences

Celgene/Taiho

Boston Biomedical

Imugene Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi-Sankyo

Danaher corporation

