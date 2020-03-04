Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Drugs Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global brain tumor drugs market was valued at about $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.41 billion at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2022. Major players in the market are Pfizer, Shimadzu Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Merck & Co, and AstraZeneca.



North America was the largest region in the brain tumor drugs market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The brain tumor drugs market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The major driving factor responsible for the growth of Brain Tumor market is the increasing prevalence of Neurological Disorders, worldwide. Neurological Disorders are identified as one of the most prevalent disorders, due to longer life expectancy, increasing exposure to infections and sedentary lifestyle. In 2015, these disorders were ranked as the leading cause group of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs), which is the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death. For example, as per the North American Brain Tumor Society, around 700,000 people in the region were suffering from Brain Tumors in 2015, which increased by around 78,000 people in 2016. The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders including brain tumor, is leading to a rise in the demand for the drugs used in their treatment.



Increasing use of targeted therapies is acting as a restraint on the Brain Tumor drugs market. Targeted cancer therapies are drugs or substances which block the growth of cancer by interfering with molecules that are more specifically involved in cancer cell progression than in normal cell activity. The goal of targeted cancer therapies is to eliminate cancerous cells in the body while leaving normal cells unharmed. By focusing on changes in the cell that are specific to cancer, this therapy may prove to be more effective than traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy. For example, Everolimus is a targeted therapy that specially blocks the cancer cells from growing and spreading. Similarly, Bevacizumab prevents regeneration of cancer cells unlike chemical drugs which cannot prevent regeneration. This rising popularity of targeted therapies is expected to affect the sales of conventional chemical Brain Tumor drugs, thus restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Companies in the brain tumor market are focusing on the use of nanotechnology for treatment. The nanoparticles are being used to carry drugs in combination, directly to the cancer cells or into the tumor. This technology has also led to a reduction in dosage of the drugs, improved shelf life and reduce toxicity. A few nanodrugs are proving to be useful in overcoming the blood-brain barrier, which was a significant challenge in the treatment of Brain tumors. For instance, Liposomes nanoparticles facilitate easy delivery of drugs to the core cancer cells, these particles if coated with transferrin can even pass through the blood-brain barrier. Companies like GE Healthcare, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Company, Pfizer, and Celgene Corporation are adopting this technology to improve the available techniques of medication and treatment.



The Brain Tumor market is governed by regulatory authorities such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The regulatory body requires the companies in the industry to adhere to same rules for conducting clinical trials, consistently throughout the region. These rules are relating to transparency of information and maintaining safety standards while conducting clinical trials of newly discovered drugs and therapies throughout the EU. The regulation also encourages cross-border cooperation for making the scope of these clinical tests wider.



In 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene Corporation for an equity value of approximately $74 billion. Celgene Corporation is a biotechnology company that focuses on discovering and commercializing medicines for Cancer and inflammatory disorders. Celgene was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. The acquisition is expected to help Bristol-Myers Squibb in expediting the development of drugs for oncology, inflammatory, cardiovascular and immunologic diseases. The acquisition also enhanced reach and scalability of the existing firms.



