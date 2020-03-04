Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anesthetics Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anesthetics market was valued at about $9.32 billion in 2018 and is expected to decline to $9.13 billion at a CAGR of -0.5% through 2022. Major players in the market are Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Roche, and B. Braun Melsungen.



North America was the largest region in the anesthetics market in 2017, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The anesthetics market in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.



The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures. This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries. For example, according to WHO's Global status report on road safety 2018, the number of road accidents reached 1.35 million in 2016, with approximately 64 deaths for every 100,000 vehicles.



Stringent guidelines and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies are one of the important restraints for the anesthetics market. These guidelines include conducting clinical trials of newly developed drugs, standards related to patient's safety, and monitoring of patients under anesthesia. Complying with these guidelines and getting regulatory approvals consumes a lot of time and negatively impacts the growth of the anesthetics market. For example, the American Society of Anesthesiologists impose various standards that apply to anesthesia care and monitoring of patient including standards for pre-, basic- and post-anesthesia care and monitoring.



Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in the recent years include acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million in 2017, acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million in 2017, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion in 2015.



In 1977, the US food and drug administration released a document outlining the guidelines to be followed when conducting clinical trials for general anesthetic drugs. This document gives instructional information on how to select clinical subjects, proper drug administration procedures and important metrics to be noted down. Examples of important metrics include signs of relaxation, salivation and feelings of irritation after administering the anesthetic. This document was revised in 1982 and is still in use today. Regulations such as these are expected to keep a check on the general anesthetic drugs market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Anesthetics Market Characteristics



3. Anesthetics Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Anesthetics Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Anesthetics Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Anesthetics Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Anesthetics Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

General Anesthetics

Local Anesthetics

4.2. Global Anesthetics Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

General Surgeries

Plastic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgeries

Dental Surgeries

Other Applications

4.3. Global Anesthetics Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs

Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs

Topical Anaesthesia Drugs

4.4. Global Anesthetics Market, Segmentation By Local Anesthetics, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Bupivacaine

Ropivacaine

Lidocaine

Chloroprocaine

Articaine

Benzocaine

Other Local Anesthesia Drugs

4.5. Global Anesthetics Market, Segmentation By General Anesthetics, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Propofol

Sevoflurane

Desflurane

Dexmedetomidine

Remifentanil

Midazolam

Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5. Anesthetics Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Anesthetics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Anesthetics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Aspen

AstraZeneca

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Hameln Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Hospira

Maruishi Pharmaceuticals

MYLAN N.V.

Novartis International AG

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PAION AG

Pfizer

Piramal Group

