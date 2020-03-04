WALTHAM, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced changes to its medical development organization. Effective March 31, 2020, Julie Krop, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will be leaving the Company. As AMAG initiates a search for a permanent Chief Medical Officer, the Board of Directors and management will continue to work closely with the medical development organization on key priorities, including working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to find a path to retain patient and provider access to Makena® and advancing the ciraparantag and AMAG-423 clinical development programs.



“Tenured leadership across our medical development organization has helped us achieve our most recent regulatory approvals and the team remains focused on supporting our portfolio of products to address unmet medical needs,” said William Heiden, AMAG’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate all the contributions that Dr. Krop has made to our organization and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Over the past several years, AMAG has built out a fully integrated development organization to support the Company’s pipeline of development-stage products. The Company will leverage the team’s expertise and experience across clinical operations, medical affairs, biostatistics, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance as it works with the FDA to retain patient access to Makena and advance the ciraparantag and AMAG-423 clinical development programs.

Additionally, former board member Lesley Russell, MBChB, MRCP will provide further, interim expertise as Clinical Consultant, effective immediately. Dr. Russell has three decades of experience in clinical development and regulatory affairs, and will advise the company during the transition to a new CMO.

