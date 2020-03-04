Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.74 billion at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2022. Major players in the market are Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, DirexGroup, and Dornier MedTech.



In 2018, North America was the largest region in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate.



The increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, specially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth. The incidence of urolithiasis is reported to be increasing across the globe. According to a study, about 30% people around the world are obese and nearly 900 million people are geriatrics which is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030. The incidence of kidney stones is globally increasing with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. According to a Robotic Stone survey in 2017, the probability of stone formation in Saudi Arabia is 20.1% and 13% in the USA. Stone diseases or urolithiasis are frequent in aging population. Asia Pacific is presently home to more than half of the world's aging population above 60 years and the number is expected to rise to 2.45 billion by 2050.



Lack of public awarenes and proper knowledge about the problems associated with urinary stone diseases, particularly in the under-developed countries acts as a major factor hindering the market growth. This lack of proper knowledge becomes a roadblock for the Urinary stone treatment device manufacturers because of many cases being unnoticed/unaddressed which amount to decrease in demand for these devices. For instance, according to a study conducted in Saudi Arabia, 44% of the participants had a family member suffering from urinary stone disease and 9.6% had urinary stones themselves, which suggests high prevalence of the ailment in the country. But there was an incidence of lack of awareness and misconceptions among the people in most parts of that region.



Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. Urolithiasis open surgeries areincreasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally-invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.



In March 2019, with reference to a field corrective action sent by Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MRHA), a regulatory body for medical devices of the UK, C.R Bard, a subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) removed its Women's Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Stress Urinary Incontinence Mesh devices from the European market. This initiative of ceasing production and distribution of these devices and a removal of these products from hospitals and distribution centers was done in order to protect patient and user safety from these devices. Similarly in August 2018, ConvaTec, recalled its specific suction catheters, gastroenteral tubes, intermittent urology catheters and sterile urine drainage bags in order to avoid patient risk of developing infection.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by Products, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

Holmium Laser Devices

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

Stone Retrieval Devices

Ureteral Stents

4.2. Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market, Segmentation by End-users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5. Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

American Medical Systems

Applied Medical Technology Inc.

Bard Medical Division

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Boston Scientific

C.R. Bard

Coloplast

Conmed Corporation

Convergent Laser Technologies

Cook Medical

DirexGroup

Dornier MedTech

EDAP TMS S.A.

Endo Health Solutions Inc.

GEMSS Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Potent Optotronic Technology Co. Ltd.

HealthTronics Inc.

Hobbs Medical Inc.

Karl Storz

Limmer Laser GmbH

Lumenis Ltd.

Medical Coaches Inc.

Medispec Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf

Siemens Healthineers AG

Storz Medical

