Allergy Therapeutics plc

(“Allergy Therapeutics”, “ATL” or the “Group”)

Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2019

Record level of operating profit pre R&D supported by strong sales

Strong cash position with Grass MATA MPL Phase III programme fully funded for H2 2020 start

Publication of promising preclinical data from VLP Peanut candidate



4 March 2020 Allergy Therapeutics plc (AIM: AGY), the fully integrated commercial biotechnology company specialising in allergy immunotherapy, today announces its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

Highlights

Financial highlights

Revenue increased by 9% at constant rate * and 8% in actual terms to £50.5m (H1 2019: £46.7m)

and 8% in actual terms to £50.5m (H1 2019: £46.7m) 10% growth in pre-R&D operating profit to £17.3m (H1 2019: £15.7m) largely as a result of

continued sales growth

Operating profit pre R&D margin of 34% (H1 2019 34%)

R&D expenditure lower at £1.3m (H1 2019: £5.0m) due to receipt of Inflamax legal costs (£3.2m)

Strong cash balance of £39.7m (30 June 2019: £27.4m)

Operational highlights

Good growth across all key products in the portfolio with small increase in market share in European business

First stage of Grass MATA MPL Phase III programme to start in H2 2020 in EU and USA

Preclinical VLP Peanut data published in highly respected journal post period end

Manuel Llobet, CEO at Allergy Therapeutics, stated: “The Group has made a steady start to the year with good sales growth supporting our strategy. The regulatory environment remains uncertain but we continue to perform well commercially and to progress our high potential pipeline.”

*Constant currency uses prior year weighted average exchange rates to translate current year foreign currency denominated revenue to give a year on year comparison excluding the effects of foreign exchange movements. See table in finance review for an analysis of revenue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulatory (EU) No596/2014.

- ENDS -

Analyst briefing and webcast today

Manuel Llobet, Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Wykeman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a meeting and webcast for analysts to provide an update on the Group, followed by a Q&A session, at 09.30am GMT today at the offices of Panmure Gordon & Co, One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF.

Dial-in details are:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhc6ku2o

UK dial-in: +44 (0) 2071 928000

US dial-in: +16315107495

Conference ID: 3622619

For further information, please contact:

Allergy Therapeutics

+44 (0) 1903 845 820

Manuel Llobet, Chief Executive Officer

Nick Wykeman, Chief Financial Officer

Panmure Gordon

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl, Corporate Finance

James Stearns, Corporate Broking

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 20 3709 5700

Mary-Jane Elliott / David Daley / Nicholas Brown / Olivia Manser

allergytherapeutics@consilium-comms.com

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+1 212 362 1200

Christina Tartaglia

christina@sternir.com

Notes for editors:

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development. Adjuvant systems to boost performance of vaccines outside allergy are also in development.

Formed in 1999 out of Smith Kline Beecham, Allergy Therapeutics is headquartered in Worthing, UK with more than 11,000m2 of state-of-the-art MHRA-approved manufacturing facilities and laboratories. The Group, which has achieved over 9% compound annual growth since formation, employs c.600 employees and is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM:AGY). For more information, please see www.allergytherapeutics.com .

