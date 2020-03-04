IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , North America’s leading provider of package management solutions, will showcase its BOPIL® (Buy Online, Pickup in Locker) retail locker solution at booth #4677 at MODEX 2020, taking place Mar. 9-12 in Atlanta. Parcel Pending’s lockers are designed to streamline supply chain logistics and improve customer fulfillment for distributors.



Most logistical errors in the supply chain are caused by the manual processes employed by the majority of distributors, negatively impacting the customer experience. With eCommerce and consumer demand on the rise, it is more essential than ever for distributors to enable their supply chain to move goods faster in order to meet customer needs.

“Distributors are looking for tech-forward solutions to streamline their supply chain logistics and our locker solutions are answering the call,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “Parcel Pending alleviates the struggles of fulfillment for distributors by assuming all customer service responsibilities for package delivery, notification and retrieval. We track and manage the delivery and retrieval of everything from auto and electrical parts to building and construction materials anytime and anywhere our lockers are installed.”

“Our lockers cut down on the countless hours your staff spends managing last mile logistics and fulfillment orders making it convenient, efficient and easy for your customers to retrieve their orders,” continued Torres. “Streamlining the customer fulfillment experience not only gives distributors a competitive advantage but it also generates long-term return-on-investment.”

Parcel Pending simplifies the supply chain approach for distributors by providing a safe, secure locker solution that can be installed at work sites, customer locations, rural areas and more to provide 24/7 access to orders. This helps save valuable staff time and operational costs. Parcel Pending’s BOPIL solution logs, stores and distributes packages quickly and effectively without the involvement of staff, minimizing the costs that go into shipping and delivery.

The way Parcel Pending works is simple. Customers are instantly notified when they have a delivery by text or email. Once received, the customer can pick up their order using the unique code provided in the notification, or by using our intelligent mobile app. Distributors do not need to sign for packages, sort them, or distribute them to recipients—our lockers handle it all.

According to Matthias Winkenbach, Director of the MIT Megacity Logistics Lab and a Research Associate at the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics, “The customer usually likes smart lockers because they can walk a short distance to receive their package whenever it’s convenient. Logistics service providers like them because they consolidate demand, letting them drop a lot of shipments at one stop. This reduces the risk of failed delivery to almost zero, while increasing efficiency and lowering cost.”

