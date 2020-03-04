KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOi Technologies , a Nashville-based company that provides the cloud-based mobile application XOi Vision to simplify the work of residential and commercial service technicians and transform the customer experience, has selected Ripley PR as its public relations agency of record to continue growth, increase brand awareness and establish its team of experts as thought leaders in the service contractor, technology and leadership sectors.



“Ripley PR has repeatedly demonstrated an understanding of the industry that we serve,” said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. “The Ripley team has had consistent success in the residential and commercial service space, for contractors throughout the U.S. and national B2B clients. Ripley PR’s previous experience within the tech space, especially in blue-collar industries, gives us confidence that their work will support XOi’s efforts to expand our presence.”

XOi’s innovative platform empowers field technicians in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical spaces to virtually collaborate with their offices and tap into an industry-leading online knowledge base populated by training and reference materials on demand. XOi’s automation and virtual collaboration features improve workflows by streamlining communication between the field and the office and facilitating better communication between technicians and their customers through enhanced transparency and documentation.

“XOi’s technology represents a major step forward for the services industry,” said Heather Ripley, CEO of Ripley PR. “Their software saves time and gives technicians in the field access to a wealth of resources so they can complete more jobs with fewer callbacks. That’s essential in today’s market. The ongoing shortage of skilled technicians has intensified the need for efficiency. The benefits of XOi extend beyond convenience. XOi also delivers unprecedented transparency to homeowners and business owners, setting a new standard of accountability.”

Ripley’s previous experience providing public relations for residential service contractors and franchises inspired her to open her own agency in 2013. She recognized that technology was poised to have a huge impact on home services and other trades. With a global roster of clients in the skilled trades, technology and manufacturing sectors, Ripley PR is now the No. 1 home service public relations agency in the country. The company offers strategic communications services for its clients, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, combining strategic business accounting and creative public relations to help clients build brand awareness, establish positive reputations and drive increased leads and sales.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR, Inc. is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in construction, franchising, technology, home services and manufacturing. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business accounting and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $420 million network of communication agencies, with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

About XOi Technologies

As one of the fastest growing startups in Nashville, Tennessee, XOi Technologies is changing the way field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries capture data, communicate with stakeholders, and service their customers. XOi Vision is a cloud-based mobile application that puts the resources remote field technicians need in the palm of their hands through access to a comprehensive library of manuals and diagrams, training content, and the ability to facilitate real-time remote video support. Workflow automation ensures every job is accurately and visually documented for both internal record and external customer transparency. Through artificial intelligence, Vision simplifies technicians’ work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io.