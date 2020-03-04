YONKERS, N.Y., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq:CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced that Cara Cassino, M.D., the Company's Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer, will serve as a panel member at the invitation of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provide industry perspective at the FDA’s public workshop entitled “Advancing Animal Models for Antibacterial Drug Development”. The public workshop will be held on March 5th 2020 at the FDA’s White Oak campus in Silver Spring, MD. The purpose of the public workshop is to discuss progress and challenges in the development and advancement of various animal models for serious infections.



A live webcast of the public workshop will be available on the FDA website at https://collaboration.fda.gov/amdworkshop . A recording and transcript of the workshop will be available shortly after the completion of the workshop.

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing differentiated biologic therapies for life-threatening, drug-resistant infectious diseases, particularly those treated in hospital settings. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a new class of DLAs, which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis.

