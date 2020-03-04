TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan” or the “Trust”) (TSX: REI.UN ) is proud to announce today its Green Bond Framework. RioCan is the first REIT in Canada to establish a Green Bond Framework. Our aim is to finance sustainable investments or projects.

“As a responsible community steward, we are proud to launch our Green Bond Framework. It is an important advancement in RioCan’s progress towards embedding sustainability practices across all aspects of our business,” said Edward Sonshine, Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. “Our Green Bond Framework enables us to raise capital in support of initiatives and activities as we grow and build for the future in an environmentally sustainable way.”



RioCan’s Green Bond Framework has been reviewed by Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and analysis. Sustainalytics issued a second party opinion confirming that RioCan’s Green Bond Framework aligns with the International Capital Markets Association Green Bond Principles 2018.

To enable investors and other stakeholders to follow the development of RioCan’s green bond issuance and to gain insight into how net proceeds of a green bond issuance are used, RioCan will provide annual updates on its website and/or Annual Report until net proceeds of a green bond issuance are fully allocated to Eligible Green Projects. A copy of RioCan’s Green Bond Framework is available at https://investor.riocan.com/RioCan-Green-Bond-Framework-March-2020 . To learn more about RioCan’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and to access related documents, please visit: www.riocan.com/about/sustainability

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts, with a total enterprise value of approximately $15.0 billion as at December 31, 2019. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2019, our portfolio is comprised of 220 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

