The heat not burn tobacco market is growing at a tremendous rate due to an increase in the popularity of HnB products and devices in the US, Japan, and South Korea. With the increase in demand and the increasing awareness of health concerns, the HnB tobacco market is growing rapidly across the globe. The APAC region enjoys major shares because of the large smoking population and continuous shift toward innovative smoking products. The market is witnessing the introduction of innovative products to drive the sale as end-users are looking for enhanced smoking experience.
Key Market Insights
Thus, the introduction of HnB products in the market has disrupted the revenue of traditional cigarettes up to an extent. Although the sale of HnB products is lower than traditional cigarettes, the sale and revenue of large tobacco companies are witnessing a decline. These products are experiencing popularity among existing smokers and ex-smokers as they offer a different vaping sensation. Cost efficiency and easy availability are the other major drivers for growth. However, owing to stringent government regulations, the HnB tobacco market is witnessing hindrance in its growth.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the heat not burn tobacco market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the HnB tobacco market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Insights by Vendors
The acceptance rate of HnB products among smokers worldwide has been impressive. The heat not burn tobacco market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has increased, leading to the introduction of several innovative and advanced products. These players compete on several factors, such as price, availability, brand, and safety. However, the price is set to become a major base for the competition among players to gain a competitive edge. Further, the growth of vendors depends on its condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid advances in technology are major entry barriers for new players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Terminologies
5.4 Pricing Assumption
5.5 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Working Mechanism Of HnB Tobacco Devices Systems
7.2.1 HnB Tobacco Devices
7.3 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth
7.3.1 Economic Development
7.3.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets
7.3.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Mergers & Acquisitions
8.2 Growing Opportunities for Investment
8.3 Shift from Smoking Toward Heated Tobacco
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Social Marketing Techniques Used for Promotion
9.2 Growing Techno Savvy Population
9.3 Growing Distribution Network
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Campaigns Run by Health Organization
10.2 Regulations Restricting the Distribution Of HnB Products
10.3 Increased Concerns About Human Health
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Historical Data 20152018
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Health Concern Analysis
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Negative Reviews
11.3.3 Positive Reviews
11.4 Market by Geography
11.5 Five Forces Analysis
11.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.5.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.5.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
12.2.1 Raw Materials Suppliers
12.2.2 Manufacturers
12.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers
12.2.4 End-users
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Sub-Product - Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.4 HNB Tobacco Devices
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market by Geography
13.5 Direct/Indirect Heating HnB Tobacco
13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.2 Market by Geography
13.6 Infused/Hybrid HnB Tobacco Devices
13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.2 Market by Geography
13.7 HnB Tobacco Consumables
13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.2 Market by Geography
13.8 HnB Tobacco Sticks
13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.8.2 Market by Geography
13.9 HnB Tobacco Capsules & Cartridges
13.9.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.9.2 Market by Geography
14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution
14.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
14.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
14.5 Shifting Manufacturing Bases
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
16 North America
16.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.2 Product
16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Key Countries
16.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.3.2 US: Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Canada: Market Size & Forecast
17 APAC
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Product
17.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Key Countries
17.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.3 China: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.4 Malaysia: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.5 Australia & New Zealand: Market Size & Forecast
17.3.6 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast
18 Europe
18.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.2 Product
18.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
18.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.3.2 UK: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.3 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.4 Poland: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.5 France: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.6 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.7 Spain: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.8 Russia: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.9 Romania: Market Size & Forecast
18.3.10 The Czech Republic: Market Size & Forecast
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.2 Product
19.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
19.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.3.2 UAE: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
19.3.4 Egypt: Market Size & Forecast
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.2 Product
20.2.1 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Trade Associations and Industry Bodies
21.2.1 Smoke-free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA)
21.2.2 Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Association (ECITA)
21.2.3 American Vaping Association (AVA)
21.2.4 Vapor Technology Association (VTA)
21.3 Market Share Analysis
22 Key Company Profiles
23 Other Prominent Vendors
24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Appendix
