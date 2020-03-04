Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Heat not Burn Tobacco Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The heat not burn tobacco market is growing at a tremendous rate due to an increase in the popularity of HnB products and devices in the US, Japan, and South Korea. With the increase in demand and the increasing awareness of health concerns, the HnB tobacco market is growing rapidly across the globe. The APAC region enjoys major shares because of the large smoking population and continuous shift toward innovative smoking products. The market is witnessing the introduction of innovative products to drive the sale as end-users are looking for enhanced smoking experience.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the heat not burn tobacco market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage

Thus, the introduction of HnB products in the market has disrupted the revenue of traditional cigarettes up to an extent. Although the sale of HnB products is lower than traditional cigarettes, the sale and revenue of large tobacco companies are witnessing a decline. These products are experiencing popularity among existing smokers and ex-smokers as they offer a different vaping sensation. Cost efficiency and easy availability are the other major drivers for growth. However, owing to stringent government regulations, the HnB tobacco market is witnessing hindrance in its growth.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the heat not burn tobacco market during the forecast period:

Growth in Merger & Acquisition Activities

Increase in Investment Opportunities

Promotion via Social Marketing

Rise in the Techno Savvy population

The study considers the present scenario of the HnB tobacco market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Insights by Vendors



The acceptance rate of HnB products among smokers worldwide has been impressive. The heat not burn tobacco market has witnessed the entry of several new vendors. The competition among these companies has increased, leading to the introduction of several innovative and advanced products. These players compete on several factors, such as price, availability, brand, and safety. However, the price is set to become a major base for the competition among players to gain a competitive edge. Further, the growth of vendors depends on its condition, GDP growth, and industry development. High capital requirements and rapid advances in technology are major entry barriers for new players.



Key Vendors

Philip Morris International

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

Other Prominent Vendors

KT&G Corp.

Eli Lilly and Company

RJ Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC)

Shenzhen AVBAD Technology Company Ltd.

Pax Labs

Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing

Shenzhen Royal Tobacco Industrial Limited (Royal Tobacco)

JOUZ

Shenzhen Yukan Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.

Anlerr

HI TASTE

Shenzhen Kamry Technology

Yetr Amus

Shenzhen Yunxi Technology

AIIR Technology (Shenzhen)

Buddy Technology Development

Shenzhen Original Technology

Fog & Frog Technology (Shenzhen)

YanB Technology Shenzhen

Coeus

CCBATO

Dongguan Hawei Electronic Technology Limited

Dongguan Cigwin Technology

Shenzhen Keeptech Electronics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Terminologies

5.4 Pricing Assumption

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Working Mechanism Of HnB Tobacco Devices Systems

7.2.1 HnB Tobacco Devices

7.3 Macroeconomic Factors Enabling Market Growth

7.3.1 Economic Development

7.3.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.3.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Growing Opportunities for Investment

8.3 Shift from Smoking Toward Heated Tobacco



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Social Marketing Techniques Used for Promotion

9.2 Growing Techno Savvy Population

9.3 Growing Distribution Network



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Campaigns Run by Health Organization

10.2 Regulations Restricting the Distribution Of HnB Products

10.3 Increased Concerns About Human Health



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Historical Data 20152018

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Health Concern Analysis

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Negative Reviews

11.3.3 Positive Reviews

11.4 Market by Geography

11.5 Five Forces Analysis

11.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.5.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis

12.2.1 Raw Materials Suppliers

12.2.2 Manufacturers

12.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers

12.2.4 End-users



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Sub-Product - Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.4 HNB Tobacco Devices

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market by Geography

13.5 Direct/Indirect Heating HnB Tobacco

13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.2 Market by Geography

13.6 Infused/Hybrid HnB Tobacco Devices

13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.2 Market by Geography

13.7 HnB Tobacco Consumables

13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.7.2 Market by Geography

13.8 HnB Tobacco Sticks

13.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.8.2 Market by Geography

13.9 HnB Tobacco Capsules & Cartridges

13.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.9.2 Market by Geography



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Manufacturing, Production, & Distribution

14.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores

14.4 Distribution Through Online Websites

14.5 Shifting Manufacturing Bases



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America

16.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.2 Product

16.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries

16.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.3.2 US: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



17 APAC

17.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.2 Product

17.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries

17.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.3.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.3 China: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.4 Malaysia: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.5 Australia & New Zealand: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.6 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast



18 Europe

18.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.2 Product

18.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries

18.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.3.2 UK: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.3 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.4 Poland: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.5 France: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.6 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.7 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.8 Russia: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.9 Romania: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.10 The Czech Republic: Market Size & Forecast



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.2 Product

19.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries

19.3.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.3.2 UAE: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.3 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast

19.3.4 Egypt: Market Size & Forecast



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.2 Product

20.2.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Key Countries

21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Trade Associations and Industry Bodies

21.2.1 Smoke-free Alternatives Trade Association (SFATA)

21.2.2 Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Association (ECITA)

21.2.3 American Vaping Association (AVA)

21.2.4 Vapor Technology Association (VTA)

21.3 Market Share Analysis



22 Key Company Profiles



23 Other Prominent Vendors



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rfvcka

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900