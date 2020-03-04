CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) has promoted Derek Taylor, a veteran aeronautical engineering technologist and former Director of Sales at FLYHT, to Vice President of Sales and Marketing.



Taylor is set to replace Jeffrey Rex, who became FLYHT’s VP Sales and Marketing in November 2018 in conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of assets from Panasonic Weather Solutions (PWS). With the assets from PWS fully integrated into FLYHT’s business, Rex is leaving the Company to pursue other objectives.

During his 17-year tenure with FLYHT, Taylor has advanced through various departments and held positions across engineering, product development, and technical and international sales. As FLYHT’s Director of Sales, he oversaw all Company related sales initiatives outside of China. During his career, he brokered the initial discussions with Bombardier, which led to the AFIRS installations on the CRJ-700/900 and more recently the Airbus A220, and he spearheaded the initiatives which led to FLYHT’s recent $6.2 million contract with WestJet and $1.8 million contract with Azur .

“Derek has been an integral part of our business for many years, and his unique background, which combines an intimate technical understanding of our products along with a proven track record in sales, make him uniquely qualified as our new VP Sales and Marketing,” said Tom Schmutz, CEO. “We’re looking forward to him further building our sales team with strong hires and coaching them to increase our sales velocity.”

Taylor commented, “Throughout my tenure at FLYHT, I’ve been fortunate to serve in various roles alongside talented and innovative individuals, who have helped build FLYHT’s unique products and driven them to market. Given the recent contracts we’ve signed and the OEM momentum we’ve generated, I’m excited to play a more integral role in supporting our current customer base with new products and services and developing new partnerships with larger potential customers.”

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT improves aviation safety, efficiency and profitability by providing airlines, leasing companies, owners, operators and original equipment manufacturers with real-time insights into how their aircraft are performing. The company’s products include AFIRS™ (Automated Flight Information Reporting System), a satellite communications (Satcom) aircraft interface device (AID) which enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming, as well as TAMDAR™ (Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com .

