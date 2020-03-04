SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced that management is scheduled to attend the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 16th and 17th at The Ritz-Carlton in Orange County, California.



President and CEO Peter D. Holt and CFO Jake Singleton will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 17th, at 1:00 p.m. PT and will be available for one-on-one meetings on March 16th and 17th. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative.

Additionally, from March 15 through March 17, The Joint will host a booth where conference participants can learn more about the health benefits of chiropractic care and receive complimentary chiropractic adjustments.

A webcast of the management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

