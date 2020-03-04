Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the post-acute care market in the U.S. including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the U.S. post-acute care market by value, by spending, by a number of providers and includes detailed segment analysis as well.

The U.S. post-acute care (PAC) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The market is expected to be driven by various growth-enhancing factors such as the aging population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are tight labor supply and changes in reimbursement policies.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall post-acute care market in the U.S. has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The competition in the U.S. post-acute care market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players competing with each other. The major players dominating the U.S. post-acute care (PAC) market are Kindred Healthcare, Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group, Inc. and Genesis Healthcare, Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Company Coverage



Kindred Healthcare Amedisys, Inc. LHC Group, Inc. Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Post-acute care is a continuum of facilities that accompanies the care delivered by an acute care hospital after a major illness or injury. Post-acute care services are required by those patients who are no longer in a life-threatening condition but still demand quality care and services for a speedy recovery. Such patients are usually settled to post-acute care settings such as home health & hospice centers, skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), and long-term acute care hospitals. A maximum number of modern hospitals and health care systems in the U.S. include a wide number of services that fall into the category of post-acute care. The main purpose of post-acute care service is to improve the overall condition of the patients and enable them to return to their daily activities that the patient participated in before the illness or injury. In the U.S., a large number of patients are covered under Medicaid and Medicare insurance health programs.



Post-acute care is divided into institutional-based programs and home and community-based services. Institutional-based programs are further segmented into inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), skilled-nursing facilities (SNFs) and long-term acute care (LTAC). Home and community-based services are divided into home health and hospice care.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Post-Acute Care (PAC): An Overview

2.2 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Segmentation



3. The U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Outlook

3.1.2 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Value by Segments (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities, Long-Term Acute Care)

3.1.4 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market by Spending

3.1.5 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Spending by Segments (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Home Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities, Long-Term Acute Care)

3.1.6 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Segments by Cost Settings

3.1.7 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market by Number of Providers

3.2 The U.S. PAC Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 The U.S. Home Health PAC Market by Value

3.2.2 The U.S. Home Health PAC Market by Spending

3.2.3 The U.S. Home Health PAC Market by Number of Users

3.2.4 The U.S. Home Health PAC Market by Episode per User

3.2.5 The U.S. Home Health PAC Market by Number of Providers

3.2.6 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Value

3.2.7 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Spending

3.2.8 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Number of Users

3.2.9 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Number of Providers

3.2.10 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Value

3.2.11 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Spending

3.2.12 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Number of Users

3.2.13 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Number of Providers

3.2.14 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care PAC Market by Value

3.2.15 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care PAC Market by Spending

3.2.16 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care PAC Market by Number of Providers



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Rising Affordability

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Tight Labor Supply

4.2.2 Changes in Reimbursement Policies

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Integration of CMMI in Payment Models

4.3.2 Growing Emphasis on Home-based Services



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The U.S. Home Health PAC Players by Market Share

5.2 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Players by Market Share

5.3 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Players by Market Share



6. Company Profiles



