Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has created and launched 3 new in-store displays for retailers carrying the Veritas Farms™ product line.



Keeping big chain stores and independent retail operations in mind, the Veritas Farms corrugated displays are manufactured to fit any retail situation such as a floor display or a side-kick addition to regular shelving. These pre-packed displays come with 3 units per SKU for an affordable entry price to the retailer. The launch of these displays gives a retailer an ability to highlight the Veritas Farms™ Full Spectrum CBD Infused product line in a beautiful display that captures the product details all in one display. The first display will be for the Veritas Farms™ core product line, the second display for the recently introduced Veritas Pet™ product line and the third will be for the Veritas Beauty™ product line.

Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, stated, “We are pleased with the outcome of these 3 new displays. Giving a retail operation the ability to showcase our product line in a beautiful new display while maintaining a favorable margin to the retailer is what we are happy to provide. Rather than our individual products siting on a shelf, they will now stand out on a shelf or in a preferred placement within a store. We believe that this will attract new end users to our brand and give the retail operation an ability to sell more product and make more money.”

For more information on the Company or to purchase products, visit the company website at: www.theveritasfarms.com

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB:VFRM) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

