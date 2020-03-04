Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operators' STB Strategies - Winning Set-Top Box Strategies for Operators" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores STB market trends, and analyses seven operators' product line and strategy. It then identifies winning strategies for operators, based on their respective pros and cons.



The rapid changes in users' video content viewing habits, starting with streaming, is upsetting pay-TV providers' traditional role and forcing them to rethink their set-top box (STB) strategies.



Despite which, thanks to a demand for unified customer experience, secured access to content and new smart home functions, these operators do have a host of strategic options to choose from, enabling them to remain key players and stay in the game.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. State of the art and trends

2.1. How STB offers have evolved since the introduction of digital devices

2.2. Today' STB: an insurance policy for operators

2.3. challenged by consumers' changing viewing habits

2.4. and increased competition from new entrants to the sector

2.5. Impact already being felt in several countries, especially in the US

2.6. What must future STBs deliver?



3. Benchmark of operators' STB products

3.1. Altice France (SFR)

3.2. AT&T

3.3. BT

3.4. Comcast

3.5. Deutsche Telekom

3.6. Free

3.7. Orange

3.8. How the players are positioned on a content/pricing matrix



4. Operators' STB strategies

4.1. Video content strategies

4.2. Volume strategies



List of tables and figures



2. State of the art and trends

Number of STBs connected to the Internet worldwide

How players along the STB value chain have evolved since the 2000s

STB market growth by region (2019 - 2024)

Progression of OTT subscriptions worldwide

Progression of cord-cutters in the US between 2017 and 2022

3. Benchmark of operators' STB-based products

Progression of Altice France (SFR) revenue and subscriber numbers

Progression of AT&T revenue and subscriber numbers

Progression of BT revenue and subscriber numbers

Progression of Comcast revenue and subscriber numbers

Progression of Deutsche Telekom revenue and subscriber numbers

Progression of Free revenue and subscriber numbers

Progression of Orange revenue and subscriber numbers

How the examined operators' STBs are positioned according to their content and pricing strategy

