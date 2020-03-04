TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: GUS) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced (see December 27, 2019 news release) acquisition of Talisker Gold Corp. (“Talisker”) 100% interest in 141 mining claims in Wawa, Ontario, in consideration for one-time cash payment of $577,499 and issuing 4,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Transaction”). The consolidated 100-square-kilometre property package in Wawa brings significant exploration upside for expansion of existing mineralization and new discoveries.



As part of the Transaction, the Company has also issued an additional 400,000 common shares to holders of an underlying net smelter return royalty interests.

The Company has previously (see February 5, 2020 news release) completed the acquisition of Talisker’s interest in earn-in option agreements with IAMGOLD Corporation and Exiro Minerals Corporation (the “Exiro Option Agreement”) and exercised the option under the Exiro Option Agreement.

The acquired properties (the “Golden Sky Project”) are located within the prolific Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario, an extension of the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt and host to the high-grade Eagle River Mine of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (“Wesdome”). The Golden Sky Project is located approximately 50 kilometres west of the town of Wawa and is situated immediately between the Eagle River underground mine and the Mishi open pit mine of Wesdome. The property is host to the near-surface Dorset Gold Zone, which contains an historic estimated resource (using a 0.50 g Au/t cut-off) consisting of an indicated resource of 40,000 ounces of gold (780,000 tonnes grading 1.4 g/t Au), and an inferred resource of 180,000 ounces of gold (4,760,000 tonnes grading 1.2 g/t Au).

Medalist Capital Ltd. acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Transaction and received an advisory fee through the issuance of 400,000 common shares of the Company.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Following the completion of the Transaction, Talisker, which previously held no securities of the Company, now holds 4,000,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”), or approximately 16.67% of the issued and outstanding Shares. The Shares were acquired by Talisker for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, Talisker may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise. For the purposes of this notice, the address of Talisker is 350 Bay Street, Suite 700, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2S6.

In satisfaction of the requirements of the National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids And Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an Early Warning report in connection with the issuance of Shares to Talisker pursuant to the Transaction will be filed under the Company’s SEDAR Profile at www.sedar.com.

Angus Ventures Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties.

