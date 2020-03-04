Selbyville, Delaware, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market by Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Aircraft), Technology (Conventional Take-off & Landing, Vertical Take-off & Landing), Application (Civil & Commercial, Military), Propulsion (Electric/Hybrid, Conventional), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of ultralight and light aircraft will cross $9.4 billion by 2026. Increasing sport aircraft demand globally coupled with technology advancements related to avionics will drive the market share.

Growing requirement of ultralight and light aircraft in pilot training activities along with rising recreational flying activities across the globe will support the market growth. Proliferating tourism coupled with improvement in aircraft propulsion systems to enhance passenger experience are driving the ultralight and light aircraft market demand.

Light aircraft accounted for a market revenue share of more than 95% through 2026. This can be attributed to integration of several advanced avionics and improved passenger comfort provided by these aircrafts. Rising usage of light aircrafts for personal aviation along with growing High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI) across the globe will further escalate the market demand.

Civil & commercial applications hold dominance with more than 80% share in the ultralight and light aircraft market on account of growing demand of small sized business jets across the globe. Lower ownership cost coupled with reliability, and ease in maintenance are proliferating the usage of small business jets.

VTOL will showcase significant growth of around 8.4% till 2026 owing to certification of several helicopters in ultralight category along with expansion of distribution network in several regions across the globe. For instance, in July 2017, Dynali started exporting H3 sport helicopter to their authorized distributor Hangar 36 in the U.S.

Europe ultralight and light aircraft market will showcase considerable growth of around 7.3% during the forecast period owing to development and testing of several urban air mobility (UAM) solutions across the region. Several regional cities such as Hamburg and Toulouse are collaborating to develop UAM initiatives as a part of the European Innovation Partnership in Smart Cities and Communities (EIP – SCC).

Electric and hybrid propulsion aircrafts is poised to witness 3.4% gains from 2020 to 2026 propelled by growing investments and development of electric aircrafts. Several aircraft manufacturers such as Pipistrel d.o.o. and Flight Design general aviation GmbH are testing new aircrafts that are used for training purposes.

Some major findings of the ultralight and light aircraft market report include:

Integration of advanced avionics coupled with enhanced comfort and ease in operations forms the major basis for ultralight and light aircraft sales across the globe.

across the globe. Infrastructural development and growing adoption of urban air mobility solutions are boosting the industry size.

Major players operating in the ultralight and light aircraft market are Textron Inc. Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Piper Aircraft, Inc., Costruzioni Aeronautiche TECNAM S.p.A., and Pipistrel d.o.o.

Companies are engaged in establishment of new production facilities and focusing on new product launches for gaining competitive advantage.





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4.1 OEM

3.3.4.2 Distributors

3.3.4.3 End-users

3.3.5 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology landscape

3.4.1 Advanced Cockpit Environment (ACE)

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.1.1 U.S.

3.5.1.1.1 Part 23 Airworthiness standards: normal category airplanes

3.5.1.2 Canada

3.5.1.2.1 Design standards for advanced ultralight aeroplanes

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.2.1 Regulation (EU) 2018/1139 of the European Parliament and the Council

3.5.2.2 Rules for Normal-Category Aeroplanes (CS-23) (CS Amendment 5, AMC/GM Issue 2)

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.3.1 New Zealand

3.5.3.1.1 Advisory Circular AC 103-1

3.5.3.2 Australia

3.5.3.2.1 Civil Aviation Safety Regulations (CASA)

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.4.1 Brazil

3.5.5 Middle East and Africa

3.5.5.1 General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)

3.6 Pricing analysis

3.6.1 Regional pricing

3.6.2 Cost structure analysis

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfall and challenges

3.8 Future trends

3.8.1 Urban Air Mobility and e-VTOL

3.9 Innovation and sustainability

3.9.1 3D printed aircraft components

3.10 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape

3.12.1 Top players overview, 2018

3.12.2 Key stakeholders

3.12.3 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTLE analysis

