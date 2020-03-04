Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America 5G Chipset Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the 5G chipset market in North America estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.20% in the forecast period.



The United States and Canada together constitute the North American 5G chipset market. Several 5G chip manufacturers like Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom Inc. and Xilinx are US-based companies and are constantly making technological advancements. For example, Broadcom launched 5G Wi-Fi with data speed up to 3.6 gbps that complements LTE & Gigabit Ethernet and provides better range, coverage, and network efficiency.



However, there are some limitations to the 5G network. For example, T-Mobile recently announced the launch of the 5G network. Since it's a low-band network, it will offer more speed than the 4G network but not the speed the users expect from a 5G network. Operators like AT&T and Verizon have announced faster 5G networks that will operate at higher frequencies; however, their coverage is limited to only selected areas.



Besides, even if the consumers are living in these areas, they would have to buy high-end smartphones that support 5G. Taking into consideration that most people upgrade their phones only once in a few years, there is a possibility that the majority of the population will be without a device to access the 5G network.



However, in the long run, as the 5G-compatible devices become more common and affordable, 5G will truly become a revolutionary technology that will provide the users with high data speed and low latency.



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America 5G Chipset Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Sub 6 GHZ Provides Broad Coverage While MMwave Travels Gives Faster Speed

2.2.2. 5G Technology will Provide Boost to Autonomous Driving, Gaming Industry and Remote Robotic Surgery

2.2.3. A Shift From Hardware to Software in the Communication Network

2.3. Evolution & Transition of Telecom Network

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Demand for Mobile Broadband Services on Rise

2.8.2. Rise of IoT (Internet of Things) and Mobile to Mobile Connections

2.8.3. Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet Low Reduced Latency and Power Consumption

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Infrastructure

2.9.2. Technological Issues

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Governmental Initiatives for Smart Cities

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Privacy and Security Issues

2.11.2. Fragmented Spectrum Allocation Creates Technological Problems



3. North America 5G Chipset Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Devices

3.2. Customer Premises Equipment

3.3. Network Infrastructure Equipment



4. North America 5G Chipset Market Outlook - by IC Type

4.1. ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit)

4.2. RFIC (Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit)

4.3. MMwave Technology IC

4.4. Others



5. North America 5G Chipset Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical

5.1. Automotive & Transportation

5.2. Energy & Utilities

5.3. Healthcare

5.4. Retail

5.5. Consumer Electronics

5.6. Industrial Automation

5.7. Others



6. North America 5G Chipset Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Broadcom

7.2. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

7.3. Infineon Technologies AG

7.4. Intel Corporation

7.5. Mediatek Inc

7.6. Nokia

7.7. Qualcomm Technologies Inc

7.8. Qorvo Inc

7.9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

7.10. Xilinx

7.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.12. IBM Corporation

7.13. Fujitsu

7.14. Ericsson

7.15. ZTE Corporation



8. Methodology & Scope



List of Tables

Table 1: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Country, 2019-2025, (In $ Million)

Table 2: Generation Wise Development

Table 3: Vendor Scorecard

Table 4: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Product, 2019-2025, (In $ Million)

Table 5: North America 5G Chipset Market, by IC Type, 2019-2025, (In $ Million)

Table 6: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Industry Vertical, 2019-2025, (In $ Million)

Table 7: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Country, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Porter's Five Force Analysis

Figure 2: Market Attractiveness Index

Figure 3: Industry Components

Figure 4: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Devices, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 5: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Customer Premises Equipment, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 6: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Network Infrastructure Equipment, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 7: North America 5G Chipset Market, by ASIC, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 8: North America 5G Chipset Market, by RFIC, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 9: North America 5G Chipset Market, by MMwave Technology Ic, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 10: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Others, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 11: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Automotive & Transportation, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 12: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Energy & Utilities, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 13: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Healthcare, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 14: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Retail, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 15: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Consumer Electronics, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 16: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Industrial Automation, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 17: North America 5G Chipset Market, by Others, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 18: North America 5G Chipset Market, Regional Outlook, 2019 & 2025 (In %)

Figure 19: United States 5G Chipset Market, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)

Figure 20: Canada 5G Chipset Market, 2019-2025 (In $ Million)



