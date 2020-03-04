Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Home Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart home market has perceived progressive growth in the past few years and the market is further expected to augment at an escalating growth rate during the forecasted period (2020-2024).

The global smart home market growth will be supported by numerous growth drivers such as declining smart sensors price, a surge in the adoption of internet of things (IoT), accelerating construction activities, increasing number of internet users, growth in consumer spending, surging demand for energy optimization, rising urbanization, etc.



However, the growth of the global smart home market will be negatively impacted by various challenges. Some of the foremost challenges faced by the market are high installation costs and intolerable threats. Whereas, the market growth would be driven by different market trends like the evolution of cloud technology, rising artificial intelligence technology, growth in smart speaker installations, surging machine to machine communication technology, etc.

The major players dominating the smart home market are Amazon.com, Alphabet, ABB, and Assa Abloy. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Scope of the Report



The report provides in-depth analysis of the global smart home, with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The report provides an analysis of the smart home market by value, by volume, by application, by communication network & by region. The report further provides detailed regional analysis on the basis of value, volume, application, and communication network.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global smart home has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Smart Home: An Overview

2.1.1 Advancement of Smart Home

2.2 Components to Build Smart Home Gateway

2.3 Smart Home Offerings and System Components: An Overview

2.4 Customer Expectancy from Smart Home: An Overview

2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Smart Home



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Smart Home Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Smart Home Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Smart Home Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Smart Home Market by Application (Smart Products, Security Monitoring, Home Healthcare, Lighting, Energy Conservation and Others)

3.1.4 Global Smart Home Market Volume by Application (Smart Products, Security Monitoring, Home Healthcare, Lighting, Energy Conservation and Others)

3.1.5 Global Smart Home Market by Communication Network (Wireless Communication Network and Mobile Communication Network)

3.1.6 Global Smart Home Market Volume by Communication Network (Wireless Communication Network and Mobile Communication Network)

3.1.7 Global Smart Home Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.1.8 Global Smart Home Market Volume by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Smart Home Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Smart Energy Conservation Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Smart Energy Conservation Market by Volume

3.2.3 Global Smart Lighting Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Smart Lighting Market by Volume

3.2.5 Global Smart Security Monitoring Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Smart Security Monitoring Market by Volume

3.2.7 Global Smart Products Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Smart Products Market by Volume

3.2.9 Global Smart Home Healthcare Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Smart Home Healthcare Market by Volume

3.2.11 Global Other Applications Market by Value

3.2.12 Global Other Applications Market by Volume

3.3 Global Smart Home Market: Communication Network Analysis

3.3.1 Global Wireless Communication Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Wireless Communication Market by Volume

3.3.3 Global Mobile Communication Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Mobile Communication Market by Volume



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Smart Home Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Smart Home Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Home Market: An Analysis

4.4 Middle East and Africa Smart Home Market: An Analysis

4.5 Latin America Smart Home Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Declining Smart Sensors Price

5.1.2 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.1.3 Accelerating Construction Activities

5.1.4 Increasing Number of Internet Users

5.1.5 Rise in Consumer Spending

5.1.6 Surging Demand for Energy Optimization

5.1.7 Rising Urbanization

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Installation Cost

5.2.2 Intolerable Threats

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Cloud Technology

5.3.2 Rising Artificial Intelligence Technology

5.3.3 Growth in Smart Speaker Installation

5.3.4 Machine to Machine (M2M) Communications



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Smart Home Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Smart Speakers Sales Market Share by Players



7. Company Profiles

(Business & Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Alphabet Inc.

7.2 ABB Ltd.

7.3 Assa Abloy AB

7.4 Amazon.com Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lt208f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900