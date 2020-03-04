Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Database Type (SQL and NoSQL), Component, Service, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud database and dtabase as a service (DBaaS) market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 12.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 24.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.7%.



The cloud database and DBaaS industry is driven by various factors, such as the rising need for self-driving cloud databases and growing demand to process low-latency queries. However, the privacy and security of the data stored on databases can hinder the growth of the market.



The services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



With the rising technological advancements, the demand for cloud database and DBaaS solutions is expected to rise. This is projected to fuel the demand for cloud database services. Services offered by most cloud database and DBaaS solution vendors include professional services and managed services. Cloud database and DBaaS services play a crucial role for every solution vendor as clients expect consultation and implementation of the applicable cloud database and DBaaS solution along with support and maintenance of the provided cloud database and DBaaS solution. Services are sometimes provided by channel partners that help strengthen the geographical reach of solution vendors.



The large enterprises' segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period



Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are categorized as large enterprises. The trend of digitalization has been increasing extensively among large enterprises. The growing connectivity of bandwidths and mobility trends can be seen more among large enterprises, due to the presence of a huge workforce. The increasing demand for employees to access computing resources and applications from anywhere and at any time has made it complex for enterprises to store and manage their data. Large enterprises also generate huge amounts of critical business data on a regular basis. Hence, it has become important for them to store and manage their data and avoid redundancy of the data.



Large enterprises in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and Information Technology (IT), consumer goods and retail, and manufacturing verticals cannot afford to lose customers due to network issues. These enterprises, therefore, are opting to deploy cloud database services. Organizations are expected to adopt private and hybrid cloud deployments, as these deployment modes have an increasing penetration in the cloud computing landscape and can help organizations serve their clients by delivering better service quality.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The cloud database and DBaaS market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the APAC region, there is a tremendous demand for cloud database solution and services due to the massive and continuous growth of data through various channels, such smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Singapore have emerged as undisputed leaders in the cloud database and DBaaS industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market

4.2 North America: Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Database Type and Country, 2020

4.3 Market By Organization Size, 2020-2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Self-Driving Cloud Databases

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand to Process Low-Latency Queries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security of the Data Stored on Databases

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Production of Database Workload

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Growth of NoSQL Database

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Need to Manage Regulatory and Compliance Policy Needs

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Redis Labs

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Neo4j

5.3.3 Use Case 3: DataStax



6 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Database Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Database Type: Market Drivers

6.2 Structured Query Language

6.3 Not Only Structured Query Language



7 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

7.2 Solution

7.3 Services



8 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 Consulting

8.2.2 Implementation

8.2.3 Support and Maintenance

8.3 Managed Services



9 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

9.2 Public Cloud

9.3 Private Cloud

9.4 Hybrid Cloud



10 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



11 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.3 Telecom and IT

11.4 Government

11.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Energy and Utilities

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

11.10 Others



12 Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

12.2.2 United States

12.2.3 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

12.3.2 United Kingdom

12.3.3 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

12.5.2 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

12.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.3 Mexico

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

13.1.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.1.3 Acquisitions

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Google

14.3 Microsoft

14.4 AWS

14.5 IBM

14.6 Oracle

14.7 Alibaba Cloud

14.8 SAP

14.9 Mongodb

14.10 EnterpriseDB

14.11 Redis Labs

14.12 Tencent

14.13 Rackspace

14.14 Teradata

14.15 CenturyLink

14.16 Neo4j

14.17 DataStax

14.18 TigerGraph

14.19 MariaDB

14.20 RDX

14.21 MemSQL

14.22 Right-To-Win



15 Appendix



