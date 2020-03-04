Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, North America's cosmetic surgery and procedure market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.78% in the estimated period 2019-2027.



The United States and Canada together constitute the North American market. Nearly 18 million people in the United States underwent cosmetic surgical and minimally invasive procedures in 2018, states the ASPS. There has been a rise in the number of procedures in recent years, with over a quarter more million procedures performed in 2018 than 2017. While cosmetic surgical procedures focus on enhancing one's features, plastic surgery is a reconstructive procedure used for patients that have sustained injury or damage due to burns, disease or trauma.



In addition, rising beauty consciousness owing to growing social media influence has raised the demand for procedures such as skin resurfacing, hair removal, and lipoplasty, among others. Non-surgical skin tightening witnessed a major slump of 58% from 2015 to 2016; this procedure is more common among the elderly population group and those desiring to remain more socially active. The middle-aged populace, between 35 to 50 years of age, prefer opting for skin tightening and rejuvenation as preventive measures. The aforementioned statistics indicate the myriad opportunities the US offers for the cosmetic surgery and procedure market's growth.



The prominent companies in the cosmetic surgery and procedure market include Alma Lasers (Acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd), Lumenis Ltd. (acquired by Xio), Sientra Inc, JOHNSON AND JOHNSON, Candela Corp (Formerly Syneron Medical Ltd), Galderma (Acquired By EQT AB), Ipsen Pharma, and Bausch Health (Formerly VALEANT).



Key Topics Covered:



1. North America Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.2.1. Threat of New Entry

2.2.2. Threat of Substitution

2.2.3. Buyer's Power

2.2.4. Supplier's Power

2.2.5. Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Key Insights

2.4. Value Chain Analysis

2.5. Regulatory Framework

2.6. Market Attractiveness Index

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Awareness Regarding the Process and Importance of Aesthetic Treatments

2.7.2. Rise in Disposable Income

2.7.3. Growing Aging Population

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Side-Effects Associated With Breast Implants

2.8.2. Availability of Substitute Treatments

2.8.3. Increase in Explant Procedures

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increase in the Number of Cosmetic Surgeries

2.9.2. Surging Demand for Energy-Based Liposuction Techniques

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Reimbursement Issue

2.10.2. High Cost of Aesthetic Treatment



3. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market Outlook - by Type

3.1. Surgical

3.1.1. Breast Augmentation

3.1.2. Liposuction

3.1.3. Eyelid Surgery

3.1.4. Tummy Tuck

3.1.5. Breast Lift

3.1.6. Other Surgical Types

3.2. Non-Surgical

3.2.1. Botulinum Toxin

3.2.2. Dermal Fillers

3.2.3. Laser Hair Removal

3.2.4. Chemical Peel

3.2.5. Microdermabrasion

3.2.6. Photo-Rejuvenation

3.2.7. Other Non-Surgical Types



4. Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Market - North America

4.1. Country Analysis

4.1.1. the United States

4.1.2. Canada



5. Company Profiles

5.1. Candela Corp (Formerly Syneron Medical Ltd)

5.2. Sinclair Pharma

5.3. Cutera

5.4. Galderma (Acquired by Eqt)

5.5. Cynosure Inc

5.6. Sientra Inc

5.7. Allergan Inc

5.8. Nestle

5.9. Ipsen

5.10. Alma Lasers Inc. (Acquired by Fosun Pharma)

5.11. Johnson & Johnson Services

5.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

5.13. Lumenis

5.14. Merz Pharma



6. Research Methodology & Scope

6.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

6.1.1. Objectives of Study

6.1.2. Scope of Study

6.2. Sources of Data

6.2.1. Primary Data Sources

6.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

6.3. Research Methodology

6.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market

6.3.2. Identification of Data Sources

6.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants

6.3.4. Data Collection

6.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis



