Dublin, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2019-2027" report



This report on the injectable drug delivery market in North America estimates the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% in the forecast period.



The United States and Canada together constitute the North American injectable drug delivery market. Since the countries in North America are technologically advanced with better quality healthcare infrastructure, high revenue is generated from the region as compared to others. North America ranks second in the revenue generation in the injectable drug delivery system market, with the US being the highest contributor.



The increase in the number of cancer patients, coupled with the demand for better and effective treatment, is the main factor in boosting the demand for injectable drug delivery technology in Canada over the forecasted period. Rising cases of chronic diseases such as diabetes and arthritis are anticipated to encourage self-administration of drugs, thereby increasing the demand for injectable drug delivery systems. The introduction of nanoparticle-based drug delivery systems has gained huge popularity and encouragement in cancer treatments. Nano-particles, a component of nano-medicines, is considered as one of the promising drug delivery systems for cancer treatment. The increase in the adaptability of the biologics and its development will instigate the market growth of the injectable drug delivery systems.



Various research and developments on the injectable drug delivery technology have been conducted in Canada following the ongoing biologics sector advancement. For example, the University of Toronto Lab has created orally absorbable molecules, derived from peptides that can be used in the cases of irritable bowels.



