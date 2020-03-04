SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Extron Inc., a leader in manufacturing solutions for tech companies, has selected Ooma Office for its advanced cloud-based features, replacing a legacy on-premise PBX phone system that could no longer meet business needs.



Extron, based in Milpitas, California and Almere, the Netherlands, provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions including “last mile” manufacturing, global order fulfillment and returns management. To support the efficient and flexible service Extron offers to its customers, the company ordered Ooma Office for the 100 employees at its headquarters.

Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ) is a cloud-based phone system designed to help small and mid-sized businesses enjoy the same advanced communications features as large enterprises. A curated set of advanced features, managed through an easy-to-use online portal, include a virtual receptionist, ring groups, call park, voice mail messages delivered by email, music on hold, extension dialing and a mobile app for staying connected on the go. Service starts at just $19.95 per extension per month, with no long-term contracts, and customers can choose between traditional analog phones, IP phones or a virtual deployment with no hardware.

“We appreciate how Ooma Office is using advanced technology to revolutionize business phone service, in the same way that Extron is harnessing advanced technology to revolutionize the supply chain,” said Sandeep Duggal, chief executive officer of Extron. “I particularly like the ‘find me follow me’ features of Ooma Office such as the mobile app, because it keeps our team members connected wherever they are.”

Mike Hamburger, facilities manager at Extron, added, “I especially appreciate how the customer support team at Ooma helped me through every step of the deployment process and is always available to answer questions. Also, the virtual receptionist is a key feature for Extron. It’s crucial for us to have an automated attendant on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making sure that incoming calls quickly reach the right people and the right departments.”

“Extron is a great example of how businesses can gain new efficiencies and cost savings by switching from obsolete PBX systems to cloud-based phone service,” said Ken Narita, director of business marketing at Ooma. “We’re especially pleased that Extron, with its deep expertise in optimizing manufacturing and logistics performance, sees the same values in Ooma Office.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

