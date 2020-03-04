HERNDON, Va., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has named Joseph Chioda to be vice president account management of the company’s Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group.



Reporting to John McNiff, Senior Vice President, Business Development of MCIS, Chioda will lead account management and enhance customer engagement to grow ManTech’s long-standing support of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

“Joe is a proven leader with total commitment to serving the sophisticated technology needs of government agencies charged with safeguarding national security,” said Rick Wagner, president of ManTech’s MCIS Group. “We look to Joe to take this support to the next level, advancing their missions with state-of-the art technology solutions that deliver insights essential to ensuring strategic advantage.”

With more than 25 years in business development, capture and P&L leadership, Chioda brings experience in pipeline development, strategic partnering and campaign strategy development, driving awards at the $1.0 billion-plus level. He joins ManTech from GDIT where he served as Senior Director/Account Executive, and has held executive positions at BAE Systems, AT&T Government Systems, and DynCorp International.

Chioda earned Master of Science, Management/Project Management and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from Strayer University, and B.S. in Computer and Information Science from the University of Maryland.

Chioda’s appointment is the latest in a series of executive hires that advance “ManTech Secured,” a strategic initiative that builds on ManTech’s position as a trusted partner of government. In recent weeks, ManTech named Daniel E. Payne as senior vice president and chief security officer, Kemp Ensor as vice president and deputy general manager of the Security Solutions Business Unit (SSBU) in the company’s MCIS Group, and James C. Marson as vice president of contracts/subcontracts at MCIS.

