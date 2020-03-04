HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded $6 million for the expansion of two contracts with the Nassau County Department of Public Works (NCDPW) in Long Island, New York. The two contracts include a civil engineering and site development design services contract and a construction management and construction inspection contract. Both contracts have a three-year term and are eligible for extensions of up to two years.

The expanded relationship is the result of NV5’s success in winning multiple task order assignments and the positive contribution of NV5 to NCDPW projects. Assignments under these NCDPW contracts are expected to include engineering design and inspection related to resurfacing of roadways, reconstruction of roadways and drainage systems, reconstruction of county parks, and rehabilitation of highway bridges.

“NV5’s success in expanding our relationship with the NCDPW is a direct result of our efficient project management and the quality of our work,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “We are proud of the technical expertise and value that we deliver to our clients and the long-term relationship that we have built with the NCDPW.”

“We pride ourselves on the responsiveness that allows us to meet the fast-track goals and needs of the Nassau County Department of Public Works. We have been working diligently to achieve NCDPW’s aggressive roadway improvement campaign and deliver critical infrastructure and park enhancements,” said Stephen Normandin, PE, Managing Director of NV5’s Long Island office.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions, and delivers geospatial services through its subsidiary Quantum Spatial, Inc., the largest full-service geospatial solutions provider in North America. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.