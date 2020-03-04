Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ), will be showcasing its latest products and technologies across all its segments that enable 4G/5G communications for satellite networks in a demonstration at SATELLITE 2020 in Washington, DC.



Satellite network providers, developers, and users face challenges of advancing communication standards coupled with an increased number of satellites sharing limited resources. The demonstration features solutions in signal generation, transport, impairment, monitoring, and measurement over a simulated satellite network, highlighting how products across all Wireless Telecom Group segments can meet end-to-end needs of advancing satellite systems to support 4G/5G communications.

The in-booth demonstration features products and solutions across all Wireless Telecom Group brands:



“This demonstration encapsulates how the incredible expertise within each Wireless Telecom Group segment can be leveraged to enable robust end-to-end communication delivery within the complexity of enhancing satellite networks,” says Matthew Diessner, Director of Business Development. “We demonstrated our unique solution to customers in the lab leading up to SATELLITE 2020, and each has had an overwhelmingly positive response to the diverse and comprehensive capabilities of the Wireless Telecom Group product portfolio and how it can help them solve the challenges in their satellite networks.”

For more information, visit booth 2231 where you can speak to one of the company’s engineers and see the demonstration, or visit our website at wirelesstelecomgroup.com .

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is www.wtcom.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com



Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696