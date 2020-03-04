Pune, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “ Medical Robots market ” report 2020 - 2025 offers a far-reaching analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the Medical Robots report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global Medical Robots market growth.

Medical Robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery, rehabilitation process or care.



North America is the largest consumer of Medical Robots, with a consumption market share of 53% and a production market share of 66% in 2015.



The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 21% and the production market share of 13% in 2015.



Although sales of Medical Robots brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Robots field hastily.



The Global Medical Robots market is valued at 2620 million USD in 2018 and will reach 3280 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of The Medical Robots market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Additionally, the Medical Robots market trend provides a comprehensive study of prime players at intervals the market by lightness their product description, business outline, and business strategy. It conjointly endows with the amount of production, Medical Robots's future demand, needed staple, and also the cash health of the organization.

Intuitive Surgical

Mazor Robotics

Stryker

Hansen Medical

Rewalk

TOYOTA

Accuray

Kirbylester

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS

Aesynt

ARXIUM

Aethon

RIKEN

Yaskawa

Fraunhofer

IRobot

Cyberoye

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

Surgical robot

Rehabilitation robot

Pharmacy automation robot

Other

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centers

Pharmacy

Research institutions

etc.

