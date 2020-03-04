GREELEY, Colo., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greeley, Colorado-based CBD-hemp extraction company, Vantage Hemp Co., confirms it will be featured in the award-winning documentary series, “Behind The Scenes” hosted by Laurence Fishburne. The focus of the documentary is to inform audiences about the rapidly emerging CBD-hemp industry in the U.S. featuring Vantage Hemp Co. and will showcase the company’s operations and tell the industry story.

Taking centre stage in the U.S. CBD-hemp industry is Vantage Hemp Co., an extraction frontrunner utilizing a specific, innovative, deep science approach and multi-stage process to create exceptional CBD products for the marketplace. “Behind The Scenes,” hosted by Laurence Fishburne will feature Vantage Hemp Co. in its engaging documentary-style series, diving deep into the company’s unique position and approach to extraction, as well as the company’s competitive advantage in the marketplace.

“This Behind The Scenes segment will be a front-row seat for audiences to gain deep insights into the rapidly expanding CBD-hemp industry in the U.S,” says Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co. “Viewers will learn how Vantage Hemp Co. is setting the standard for high-quality CBD-hemp extraction, through science, innovation and technology.”

Using a precise, GMP compliant, technologically advanced and scientifically driven CBD extraction process, Vantage Hemp Co. produces large scale, full-spectrum CBD oil, distillate, and isolate for pharmaceutical and consumer markets. The “Behind The Scenes” documentary will take viewers into Vantage Hemp Co.’s latest technological advancements, in its purpose-built 62,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art extraction facilities in Greeley, Colorado, and the company’s world-class team. During the documentary, audiences will engage with Dr. Daniel Chinnapen, Vantage Hemp Co.’s Chief Science Officer and former Harvard Medical School professor.

“Behind The Scenes is excited to feature Vantage Hemp Co. as a content provider in this unique and growing field, and will be gathering media in an effort to best inform consumers,” says Anthony Davis, a senior spokesperson from Behind The Scenes.

With a pulse on the market, Vantage Hemp Co. is positioned as a leader in the production of industrial hemp on a global scale. The “Behind The Scenes” documentary production will begin in May. For more information, visit https://vantagehemp.com/.

About Behind The Scenes

Behind The Scenes is an award-winning program that highlights new stories and innovative concepts through groundbreaking short-form and long-form documentary presentation. The program, which is anchored by a veteran production team with decades of industry experience, is able to effectively communicate the most critical stories to a wide and diverse audience.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With 800-acres of U.S. certified hemp biomass and large-scale, high volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a meticulous focus on every detail from seed-to-extract, this small startup turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com.

