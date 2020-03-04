New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151484/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Trillion by the year 2025, Ferric Carboxyl Maltose will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$33.1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$27.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ferric Carboxyl Maltose will reach a market size of US$53.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$268.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allergan Plc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Inc.

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

American Regent Inc.

Pharmacosmos A/S

Sanofi US

Vifor Pharma Ltd.

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151484/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) - An Overview

Recent Market Activity

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market - A Quick Primer

US and Europe Dominate IV Iron Market

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Market

Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs Globally

Leading IV Iron Drugs Available in the Market

Leading Intravenous Iron Drugs: In a Nutshell

Ferinject/Injectafer - The Leading Intravenous Iron Drug Globally

Venofer® - Looses Ground to Ferinject

Feraheme Obtains Broader Label Approval

Feraheme® Obtains FDA Filing Acceptance for Treating All Adult

Patients Suffering from IDA

Gluconate (Ferrlecit® and Nulecit)

Dextran

Global Market Leaders

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Allergan Plc. (Ireland)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. (USA)

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

American Regent, Inc. (USA)

Pharmacosmos A/S (Denmark)

Sanofi US (USA)

Vifor Pharma Ltd. (Switzerland)

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (Switzerland)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth

Driver for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

ESRD Prevalence Statistics: An Opportunity Indicator

Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Intravenous Iron

Drugs Market

Dialysis Patients - A Major Market for Intravenous Iron

Supplements

Ageing Population Drives Demand for IV Iron Drugs

Shifting Preference from Oral Iron Drugs to Intravenous Iron Drugs

Comparison of Ferrous Salts with IV Iron Therapy

Other Chronic Diseases with IDA Offer Prospects for IV Iron Drugs

Anemia in Heart Failure - A Market with Huge Potential

Chemotherapy Induced Anemia to Promote IV Iron Supplements

Correction of IDA in Pregnancy Signals Opportunities

Women?s Health - A Key Growth Opportunity

Perioperative and Postoperative Anemia - A Niche Market Beckons

Adverse Reactions of IV Iron Preparations Raise Concerns

Dosing Limitations Plague IV Iron Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ferric Carboxyl Maltose (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ferric Carboxyl Maltose (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ferric Carboxyl Maltose (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Iron Sucrose (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Iron Sucrose (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Iron Sucrose (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Chronic Kidney Disease (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Chronic Kidney Disease (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Chronic Kidney Disease (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Application) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 17: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Application) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Inflammatory Bowel Disease (Application) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Cancer (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Cancer (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Cancer (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 27: United States Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 33: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 34: Canadian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 36: Canadian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 39: Japanese Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 41: Japanese Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: French Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: German Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Intravenous (IV) Iron

Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: United Kingdom Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Spanish Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 84: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 85: Spanish Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 86: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 87: Spanish Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Russian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 95: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 98: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 101: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Australian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Indian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 118: Indian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 119: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 120: Indian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 124: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intravenous (IV)

Iron Drugs: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 137: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 139: Latin American Demand for Intravenous (IV) Iron

Drugs in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 143: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Mexican Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: The Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic

Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 173: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Iranian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 179: Iranian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 185: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 188: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 195: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 198: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 204: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: African Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: Intravenous (IV) Iron Drugs Market Share Breakdown

in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 21

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001