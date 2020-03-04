SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is launching its STREAK™ ammunition kiosk program in multiple Farm Fleet locations across the Midwest starting in April 2020, with expectations to be in all stores by year-end.



The kiosk program showcases the unique capabilities and proprietary technology behind STREAK ammunition for consumers to view directly in-store. The kiosk includes several videos that highlight AMMO’s innovative one-way luminescent patented technology, which allows shooters to see a projectile’s path within a 30-degree view through a non-incendiary method.

“Launching the STREAK kiosk program into Fleet Farm is an important step forward as we look to continue expanding our footprint and build brand loyalty with consumers across the U.S.,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “This program has been an effective marketing tool to educate customers and highlight the unique capabilities of this innovative product line. In fact, stores that utilize the kiosk program typically see in-store sales of STREAK ammunition increase 700%. Given the success this program has had, we look forward to continue expanding this into new retailers, along with adding more stores through our current partners.”

AMMO’s kiosk program is currently in approximately 150 stores, including other major retailers like Bass Pro Shop, Cabela’s and Gander Outdoors.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.