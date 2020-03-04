Savills has expanded its online flexible office listing platform and specialized advisory service to the U.S. West Coast markets. This extension follows the launch of Workthere in the Southeast in August and the North American debut in the Northeast in February of 2019.

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workthere, Savills flexible office specialist, has expanded its online office listing platform and specialized advisory service to the U.S. West Coast markets.

This extension follows the launch of Workthere in the Southeast with real estate expert Austin DuBois in August and the North American debut in the Northeast in February of last year. The U.S. team is led by Dominic Harding, head of Workthere Americas, and Ted Skirbunt, director of Workthere Americas.

“The West Coast represents a major market for us, and we are excited to have Courtney on board. Innovative companies continue to embrace flexible space solutions and increasingly need expert guidance in navigating this new, complex and rapidly diversifying market,” said Harding. “Workthere’s technology-driven platform is perfectly suited to support dynamic businesses in search of coworking or serviced office space, whether it’s a startup looking for a few desks or a major corporation testing a new market or seeking swing space.”

Workthere services the entire flexible workspace market, including well-known brands such as WeWork, Regus and Servcorp, as well as specialist spaces such as lab and incubators. According to The Flex Machine, a report from Workthere and Savills, nearly 5 million square feet of office space is controlled by flexible providers in Los Angeles alone.

“Courtney is a wonderful addition to our team and the right person on the ground, with experience in both representing occupiers and managing coworking operations,” added Harding.

Guthridge joined Savills in 2017 as a tenant adviser. She has expertise in serving technology and other startup companies and brings in-depth market knowledge and extensive industry relationships to her new role. Previously, she served as a regional sales manager for a Southern California-based coworking provider.

Established in the U.K. in 2017, Workthere now operates worldwide with local specialists across nine countries, including the United States, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Germany, Ireland, Singapore and Vietnam. The platform has grown substantially since its inception. Notable clients include Nestlé, RX Bar, White Ops and Harman International.

About Workthere

Launched in February 2017, Workthere is a Savills venture introduced to help businesses find flexible, co-working and serviced office space across Europe, North America and Asia. Workthere is an entirely new brokerage service and website listing platform - workthere.com - combining tech with an expert human touch. Workthere is a completely free service for occupiers and covers the entire flexible workspace market as well as covering more specialist space such as laboratories. The concept was formed by Cal Lee, a former graduate and development surveyor at Savills, who saw the opportunity to offer a new platform for growing co-working and flexible workspace providers to market their space. www.workthere.com.

About Savills Inc.

Savills helps organizations find the right solutions that ensure employee success. Sharply skilled and fiercely dedicated, the firm’s integrated teams of consultants and brokers are experts in better real estate. With services in tenant representation, workforce and incentives strategy, workplace strategy and occupant experience, project management, and capital markets, Savills has elevated the potential of workplaces around the corner, and around the world, for 160 years and counting.

For more information, please visit Savills.us and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

