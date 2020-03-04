ORANGE COUNTY, CA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and Coastline College Special Programs and Services department will be hosting several events in support of Brain Injury Awareness Month and the #ChangeYourMind campaign.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Coastline College’s Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Program will join with the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA), Congressional Brain Injury Task Force, and co-chairs Reps Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-N.J) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) to recognize and participate in Brain Injury Awareness Day.

To promote this event and to educate the Coast Community College District community, students, staff, and faculty from Coastline’s ABI Program will be sponsoring a variety of learning opportunities. Participants will have an opportunity to meet and talk with ABI students and faculty, to learn what it means to “live” with a brain injury, receive educational materials, and enjoy refreshments.

The public is invited to join and learn on March 4, 2020, at Coastline College four locations:

Coastline College Center at 9:30-11:00 AM, Annex 1st Floor Presidents Conference Room, 11460 Warner Ave, Fountain Valley.

Coastline’s Campus Learning Centers at 10:00-11:00 AM,

Newport Beach Center, 1515 Monrovia Avenue, Newport Beach

Garden Grove Center, 12901 Euclid Street, Garden Grove

Westminster Le-Jao Center, 14120 All American Way, Westminster

Newport Beach Center at 12:00-12:45 PM – ABI Student Panel “The Brain Injury Experience”

On Tuesday, March 10th, from 6:30-9:30 PM, join Coastline’s Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) Program in exploring the topic of “Helping Survivors Restore Purpose After Brain Injury.” This inspirational evening session will feature an ABI Student Panel and a presentation by ABI Alumni Jacob Green. Jacob is a well-known keynote speaker, facilitator and trainer and best-selling author of “See Change Clearly.” This event will be held at the Newport Beach Center, 1515 Monrovia Avenue, Newport Beach. RSVP -- https://forms.gle/kT6b7re4ADQKQ7rYA

The Acquired Brain Injury Program (ABI) is a unique one-year educational program designed to provide structured cognitive retraining for adults who have sustained a brain injury due to traumatic (such as a motor vehicle accident or fall) or non-traumatic (such as a non-age-related stroke, brain tumor or infection) injuries. The program is a part of Coastline Special Programs and Services Department.

For more information about Coastline Community College’s Acquired Brain Injury Program log onto http://www.coastline.edu/students/students-with-disabilities/acquired-brain-injury or call (714) 241-6214.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College steadfastly focuses on providing access and supporting student success and achievement. Inspired by an innovative and student-centered mindset, Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

Dawn Willson Coastline College - Marketing and Communications Director 7142416186 dwillson1@coastline.edu