MINNEAPOLIS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced the debut of its live broadcast program, “Cooking with Shaq”, on ShopHQ®, its flagship nationally distributed television retailing network. The program is part of iMedia’s partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Shaquille O’Neal and ShopHQ®, and will also include an innovative collection of kitchenware, cookware, and grill products.



“Cooking with Shaq” is set to broadcast a live weekly two-hour program on March 4th at 8:00pm ET. The legendary basketball Hall of Famer, Shaq, will make his debut in television retailing on ShopHQ and will feature Shaq-approved kitchen and cookware essentials at great price points, making mealtime an event that no one will want to miss. “Cooking with Shaq” films in Atlanta, GA, with special guest appearances, every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.

“I’m excited to partner with ShopHQ® on ‘Cooking with Shaq,’” said O’Neal. “Nothing brings people together like food, great recipes, and innovative kitchen necessities. I can’t wait to unveil this exclusive brand on ShopHQ®.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Shaquille and showcase products such as a 6 QT Digital Air Fryer, 2-in-1 Smokeless Kitchen XL Grill and Griddle combo, knives and other great accessories,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands. “This is the beginning of great collaboration and partnership.”

On March 4th at 8:00 pm ET, Shaq will make his exclusive debut in television retailing on ShopHQ.

Customers can shop the collection on www.shophq.com and watch this event on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com . ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and media service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, iMedia Media Services and soon-to-be launched LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As a business mogul, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, O’Neal’s unique “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus.

The debut of his Los Angeles restaurant, Shaquille’s, along with his Las Vegas eatery, Big Chicken, has further elevated Shaquille’s tycoon status he has positioned him as a successful restaurateur. A second Big Chicken location is slated to open in Glendale, CA and will debut at sea on Carnival Cruise Lines Radiance and Mardi Gras.

Follow Shaquille O’Neal on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and more than 5,850 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $12.5 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Nine West®, Frye®, Jones New York®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

