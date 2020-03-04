Dovre Group Plc Stock Exchange Release March 4, 2020 at 3.30pm
DOVRE GROUP’S ANNUAL REPORT 2019 PUBLISHED
Dovre Group Plc’s Annual Report 2019 has been published. The Annual Report is attached to this release and it is also available online at www.dovregroup.com -> Investors. The Annual Report includes review of the CEO, report of the Board of Directors, non-financial statements, consolidated financial statements, parent company financial statements, auditor’s report, and corporate governance statement.
For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Mari Paski, CFO
mari.paski@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, Russia and in the US, and employs more than 650 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website: www.dovregroup.com.
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com
