MINEOLA, N.Y., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (“Hanover”), the holding company for Hanover Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that, based on the final vote count certified by the independent inspector of elections, Hanover shareholders have overwhelmingly voted to re-elect Dr. Michael Katz, Mr. Philip Okun, and Mr. John Sorrenti to the Board of Directors, and remove Mr. John Sapanski from the Board.



Michael P. Puorro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Board and management team are pleased to put this matter behind us and return our focus to executing Hanover’s business plan to prudently grow assets, increase our volume of lending, and position Hanover for a potential initial public offering.”

About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is a locally owned and operated privately held stock bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to local needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businessmen and women who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area’s financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. Hanover’s corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, and Chinatown, New York.

Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call 516-548-8500 or visit the Bank’s website at www.hanoverbank.com .

