8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.5 Billion by the year 2025, Geotextiles will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$307.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$265.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Geotextiles will reach a market size of US$665.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGRU America, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

CETCO

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

GSE Environmental, Inc.

Hanes Geo Components

Low & Bonar PLC

Mattex Geosynthetics

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SPA

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Raven Industries, Inc.

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas

Tenax Corporation

Tensar International Corporation, Inc.

Thrace-LINQ, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Preface

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Market Drivers in a Gist

Geosynthetics Applications

List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics

Competitive Scenario

Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects

Regulatory Arena

List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide

Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics

Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile

Vendors Focus on Research and Development

Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geosynthetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and

Environmental Sustainability

Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand

for Geomembranes

Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector

Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber

Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles

Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum

Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green

Roofs Technology

Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion

Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications

Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets

Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies

Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles

Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards,

Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical

Textiles





